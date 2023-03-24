SouthCon 2023: Paving the way for South-based creative community

The first-ever SouthCon 2023 conference is set to take place on March 31, 2023, at 2 PM at the Fora Mall Activity Center. This groundbreaking event is the premier conference for south-based content creators, brand owners, and industry leaders in the region.

The goal of SouthCon 2023 is to build strong relationships between creators, owners, and influencers while highlighting the best and brightest in the south.

SouthCon 2023 is co-presented by CProjects Asia, an events activation company, Fora Mall, Tagaytay Tourism Council, CALAX/CAVITEX and MPT South, Tagaytay Bloggers, Hello Cafe, and Klara’s Bulalo Kafe.

This event is an initiative of Life in Tagaytay’s Millie Manahan. “The usual challenge of brand owners in Tagaytay is where and who to tap. While willing to collaborate, they don’t know who and how. Sir Art, my mentor at Manila Bulletin, also said that there’s no gathering yet for south-based content creators, so he gave me an idea and supported me all the way,” Millie said.

CProjectsAsia also said they have been in the events industry for a while now, but this is an excellent avenue for everyone to build rapport and sustain camaraderie.

This highly anticipated conference is an excellent opportunity for potential sponsors and publications to showcase their brands and support the growing creative industry in the south. “Funny because some of the editors of known publications live here. And, since Tagaytay is our fasted sweet escape, this is the right place to inspire yourself to write or create content, she added.

Tagaytay Tourism Council President Dr. Kim Fajardo also reiterates that the council has always supported the city’s content creators as he believes it’ll help boost the city’s tourism. “We are delighted and excited for this event as finally, we will be able to see face-to-face Tagaytay’s finest content creators and other ones that have been supporting the city like Manila Bulletin, When In Manila and more. There’s so much in store and too many beautiful places to visit here in Tagaytay,” he shared.

The conference features exceptional speakers and panelists, all experts in their respective fields. The esteemed speakers include Art Samaniego of Manila Bulletin TechNews, who will talk about technology tools and digital ways to keep up online, Mark Averilla, popularly known as Macoy Dubs, will also share insights about genuine and viral content creation, Sam Beltran, a lifestyle editor and writer, will share her journey as a writer for distinguished publications like the Philippine Star, Esquire, and more, and Donna Santiago of South Snippets will highlight the benefits and the power of community partnerships. They will be sharing their knowledge and insights on various topics related to content creation, social media, and digital marketing.

In addition to the exciting talks and discussions, SouthCon 2023 will feature various activities and surprises that will make your experience unforgettable. Generous sponsors like Mama Lou’s, FAMU, Klara’s Bulalo Kafe, Gregorio’s, Ka Tunying, Villa Breads & Coffee, and Marj’s Cafe will give away raffle prizes in between talks.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with our panelists, Azrael Coladilla of Azrael’s Merryland and Mark Ivan of All About Cavite, South Bloggers, and all the members of Tagaytay Bloggers, who have been incredibly supportive since day 1. They will discuss their industry experiences and answer your burning questions.

SouthCon 2023 is an excellent opportunity for content creators, brand owners, and industry leaders to connect and collaborate. It’s also a chance for participants to learn from the best and brightest in the industry and gain insights they can apply to their craft.

Registration for SouthCon 2023 is ongoing and completely free. Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of an event that will pave the way for the south-based creative community. Register now and be a part of this groundbreaking conference!

For Content Creators: https://forms.gle/DViUok2hhFqJymG16

For Business: https://forms.gle/ZA9YcxaSGXpHgKUa8

For Sponsorships, please email Millie Manahan at millie.manahan18@gmail.com or Viber at 09474873943.