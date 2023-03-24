SM honors, recognizes women

BusinessMirror
March 24, 2023
2 minute read
.A shopper checks on locally hand-painted woven bag at Womenpreneur Market in SM City Marilao. The Womenpreneur Market, located in the mall atrium, features a wide variety of merchandise, such as comfort food, home decor, bags, footwear, fashion accessories, and one-of-a-kind gift items.
SM Malls in Marilao, Baliwag and Pulilan are putting spotlight on women-owned businesses and their inspiring stories as each mall celebrates the extraordinary accomplishments of women throughout the month of March.

Taking new approach to Women’s Month, SM malls in Bulacan have expanded its celebration with Womenpreneur Market campaign. This campaign aims to present platforms showcasing profitable business ideas that women can venture into while motivating young women entrepreneurs and leaders to pursue their aspirations, establish their businesses, and create a positive impact on society. Womenpreneur Market campaign also aims to help shoppers find, discover, and support women-owned MSMEs and local sellers in the malls.

Ten women-owned businesses took part in a campaign at SM City Marilao. The Womenpreneur Market, located in the mall atrium, showcased a diverse range of products including comfort food, bags, home decor, fashion accessories, novelty and unique gift items. Shoppers were drawn to Anicia’s Handicrafts, which sold unique hand-painted woven bags, and Arymyths International Fashion Design, which employed local housewives to create bespoke beaded jewelry made from semi-precious stones, natural beads, and metals.

Locally made products and delicacies are also on display at SM Center Pulilan’s Womenpreneur Market. Leather Crafts from KuySo Bulacan, custom cakes from Ruthie’s and locally-made shirts and fashion clothing from Bella’s Apparel are the products popular among shoppers.

SM City Baliwag, on the other hand, gathered great finds in fashion and beauty and other local players all in one venue.

“We have been blessed with many successful, influential, pioneering women business owners in the province” says SM City Marilao Assistant Mall Engr. Janette Aguilera. “This month-long celebration of women’s achievements and contributions provides a perfect opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs” Engr. Aguilera added.

SM Supermalls also has recently achieved a significant milestone by introducing its first specialty clinic for women’s healthcare needs and concerns at SM City Grand Central. The Medical City Women’s Health Clinic, located on the fifth floor of the mall, provides a broad range of Obstetrics and Gynecology services such as gynecological examinations, family planning and contraception, breast cancer screening and prevention, management of menopause, osteoporosis screening and treatment, prenatal and postnatal care, and other services associated with women’s reproductive health and overall well-being.

Author
BusinessMirror

