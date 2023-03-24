PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards return to reinvigorated real estate market for 11th edition

After celebrating its milestone 10th edition in 2022, the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards programme returns in 2023 on the heels of a remarkable period of economic growth.

The 11th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023, presented by Kohler and supported by Boysen Paints, now call for submissions to the open categories of the programme and rank among the Philippines’ finest. Submissions are accepted online via: asiapropertyawards.com/nominations

Driven in part by increased consumer spending, the resurgence of domestic tourism, and a boost in the activity of small and large enterprises, the Philippines last year recorded its fastest rate of economic growth since 1976.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The Philippines remains a strong, innovative property market and a key contender in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards regional series. Developers here truly value quality, and being recognised for their commitment to quality, which always means a large, diverse pool of entries for our awards programme, which in turn creates healthy competition. We’re excited for what’s next from the Philippines as developers move ahead with highly anticipated projects across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.”

Richard Raymundo, managing director of Colliers Philippines and a member of the independent judging panel of the Awards in the Philippines, said: “This is a positive signal for the property market which, over the past decades, mirrored the boom-bust cycle of the country’s economic output. This economic expansion should support positive net take-up of office space in 2023 and continued rebound in Metro Manila’s pre-selling and secondary residential markets. An aggressive stance taken by the national government in attracting manufacturing investments should result in greater absorption of industrial space across the country. The personal consumption-led economic growth should also spur retail and hotel demand.”

This good showing means that the country is well on its way to transitioning from pandemic risk management to investor sentiment recovery and job creation, according to research by Property Report by PropertyGuru, the Official Magazine of the Awards.

With cautious optimism and more certainty in the market, property seekers, including overseas Filipino workers and those in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, will be incentivised to purchase homes. Meanwhile, the national push for industrialisation will be a bright spot for the manufacturing industry, a significant contributor to economic expansion in 2022, and industrial development as a result.

Jules Kay today led a media event at the Fairmont Makati hotel launching the 2023 edition of the Awards in the Philippines. Joining him at the media launch were: Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the judges of the Awards in the Philippines and president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.; Lloyd T. Tan, partner with Diaz Murillo Dalupan and Company – HLB Philippines, the Official Supervisor of the Awards; Junefer Llena, head of project sales for Kohler Kitchen and Bath Philippines, the platinum sponsor of the Awards; and John Richard Sotelo, senior vice-president and general manager of RLC Residences, representing the Best Developer titleholder of the 10th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2022.

The black-tie gala celebration of the Philippines’ finest real estate will take place at the main ballroom of the Fairmont Makati hotel on Friday, 29 September 2023.

Key dates for the 2023 edition:

14 July 2023 – Entries Close

7 August – 1 September 2023 – Site Inspections

6 September 2023 – Final Judging

29 September 2023 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Manila, Philippines

8 December 2023 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

Nominations and entries are being accepted online until 14 July 2023: asiapropertyawards.com/nominations

Eligible entries are rigorously selected by the independent panel of judges, comprising experts in diverse fields such as real estate consultancy, architecture and interior design, and sustainable development.

Supervised by HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, the Awards programme makes full use of a professionally run and fully transparent judging system, with an established reputation for fairness, credibility, and integrity.

A better future

Robinsons Land garnered nine winning titles at the 10th edition of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards in 2022. It marked Robinsons Land’s first win as Best Developer, the most prestigious title of the the Awards.

Robinsons Land said in a statement: “This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and our mission to provide high-quality, innovative, and sustainable developments that enhance the quality of life of our customers. Our success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our team, who have consistently demonstrated their expertise, creativity, and passion in delivering outstanding projects. We also extend our gratitude to our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their trust and support in our endeavours.

“Moving forward, we will continue to raise the bar for real estate development in the Philippines, pursuing innovation and excellence while upholding our core values of integrity, teamwork, and customer focus. More importantly, Robinsons Land will enrich communities and create sustainable stakeholder value. Thank you once again to PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards for this recognition. It inspires us to work towards building a better future for all.”

Robinsons Land also received the Best Developer (Luzon) award and the Special Recognition in ESG. The company won diverse awards for the developments Bridgetowne Destination Estate, Forbes Estates Lipa, Montclair Industrial Park, and work.able Exxa-Zeta Center.

Developers from the Philippines went on to garner seven ‘Best in Asia’ wins at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022. This year, main country winners of the Awards in the Philippines also qualify to compete for regional honours at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 on 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand.

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series has expanded over the years to cover the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, the Chinese markets, Greater Niseko in Japan, and India.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards are supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; gold sponsor Boysen Paints; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; official publicity partner Ripple8; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.