Princess Empire oil-spill damage widens

byBusinessMirror
March 24, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Marking a month since oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, causing an oil spill from its cargo — containing 900,000 liters of industrial oil — Greenpeace satellite imagery shows the day-to-day expansion of the slick that reached coastal ecosystems of Oriental Mindoro, including the biodiversity-rich Verde Island, from the period of March 8 to 23, 2023. Red areas show the location of vulnerable marine ecosystems including mangroves, coral reefs and seagrass beds.

Greenpeace said that the Philippine government must seek accountability from the companies involved, especially the owner of the cargo, and that they must pay for the immediate and long-term damages their business operations have caused, especially in the disruption of livelihoods and access to ecosystem services.

Image credits: Greenpeace



Greenpeace
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

SMHCC strengthens partnership with Radisson Hotel Group in celebrating Park Inn by Radisson Davao’s 10<sup>th</sup> Anniversary

byBMPlus
March 24, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Most OFWs go into debt to fund deployment

WHILE the average recruitment costs remain low in the Philippines, prospective Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) still resort to loans from family and friends as well as pawning assets in order to move, according to the World Bank.

byCai U. Ordinario
March 23, 2023