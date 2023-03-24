OGAWA opens doors in one of prime spots in Metro Manila

Despite the unprecedented changes we have experienced in the past years, it’s becoming evident and more of a necessity to seek relaxing ways to maintain overall well-being, and OGAWA is here to provide you with just that.

OGAWA, the leading player in the design, development, and marketing of Health and Wellness equipment, has been revolutionizing how everyone prioritizes well-being and relaxation with its innovative and top-notch products.

Since its inception, OGAWA has stayed true to its commitment to being a global wellness leader providing a holistic experience to people around the world through its wide range portfolio of quality products and technology.

This March, the brand opened its doors in one of the prime spots in Metro Manila to bring the OGAWA lifestyle closer to everyone. Strategically located on the 3rd level of Greenbelt 5, OGAWA ‘s newest store boasts a modern yet minimalist ambiance that complements the brand’s identity. The store’s quiet elegance and sophisticated layout were accentuated by neutral colors in monochromatic hues, with a very clean layout that is truly a sight to behold inviting customers to experience the OGAWA Lifestyle.

“Staying true to our brand promise. We, at OGAWA, apart from our products and our heritage story, would like to bring everyone a one-of-a-kind experience whenever they use our products, and especially when they visit our stores,” opens Marianne Rodillo, Marketing Manager of OGAWA Philippines.

True to its form and characterized by functional flow for an overall customer journey, the space is punctuated with clean and conservative curvatures matched with lighting that speaks of the brand, prioritizing the essential.

“We take pride in our claims that make us special compared to others: We made sure that our stores are strategically located around Metro Manila bringing them closer to our customers and visitors. Our stores feature a seamless journey without intimidating our visitors, taking into consideration a friendly layout for them to try our products.” Marianne Rodillo added.

Celebrity-approved happiness in a chair

Many local Celebrities like Socialite and fashion icon, Heart Evangelista, and celebrity couple Richard, and Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez swear by and have turned to but one respite and that is the OGAWA’s range of innovative, scientifically proven, and elegantly designed award-winning wellness massage chairs and mobile products.

Engineered using superior Japanese technology, and fashioned for ultimate comfort and relaxation, OGAWA has spent decades researching, developing, and testing its massage chairs for optimum performance and wellness benefits.

Operating at full capacity and with over 30 stores nationwide, including the newest store in Greenbelt 5, customers can expect no less from all the other branches that include a branch in Shangri-La Plaza, SM Megamall, Ayala Malls The 30th, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Robinsons Manila, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Eastwood Mall, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia, SM Fairview, SM North The Block, TriNoma, UP Town Center, Promenade 3, Alabang Town Center, Evia Lifestyle Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM BF, and Newport Mall. For stores outside Metro Manila, OGAWA is located in SM City Bacoor, Solenad 3, and SM Sta. Rosa in Laguna, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Lanang Premier in Davao, SM Clark in Pampanga, and SM City Olongapo Central.

You, too, can achieve wellness at home with your own personal masseuse, worry-free. For more details, visit OGAWA’s official website and order online or you may also send inquiries to their Facebook page and Instagram page.