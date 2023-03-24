Ocampo & Manalo Law Firm on 25th year:  Technology and productivity

For over twenty-five years, the Ocampo & Manalo Law Firm (OMLAW) has assisted numerous companies and organizations in achieving their business objectives and secure their place in their respective industries.

OMLAW recognizes that as the country and the world face new challenges, the environment is ripe for positive growth. Placing capable individuals in key government positions will improve the Philippines standing in the global community. Atty. Carlos T. Ocampo, founding partner of the firm said that the firm is active in some professional associations whose purpose is legal and economic development. They hold events where they invite government officials from as high as the president to cabinet secretaries seeking to hold healthy exchange of ideas. Atty. Ocampo stated that “there might not be direct involvement on the part of the firm or a formal relationship with the government agencies but we take an active role in making sure that the government is guided accordingly and going in the right direction.”

Managing Partner, Atty. Manolito A. Manalo stated that “as far as our involvement with the government is concerned we have been identified as stakeholders in certain practice areas and sectors. We would be asked to participate informally in policy formulation and suggest regulatory processes.”

For more that twenty-five years, the Ocampo & Manalo Law Firm has survived challenges and continues to be one of the country’s leading law offices. They share some of their practices.

“Work with consistency, this was what Atty. Ocampo has been telling me since I was

a young lawyer,” Litigation Partner, Atty. Juan Victor Valdez said.

“The firm’s lawyers have proven their trustworthiness – their worth (even) in the most trying of times when we could not see each other (during the pandemic). The firm started with a one day a week work schedule in the office upon our return from lockdown. We surmised that as long as the collective output does not suffer, it will be worth the gamble. We have been proven correct, the team seems to be happier without compromising productivity. Atty. Ocampo noted: “We help each other. Clients do not see what happens behind the scenes. There is checking and re-checking – collaboration.”

OMLAW has a strong mix of veteran and young lawyers in different areas of practice. “Every generation is different and no generation is better than the other. They just have different qualities about them. I attended a conference and the breakout sessions were with young lawyers. It was really refreshing to find out their view point on the practice – on dealing with clients,” Atty. Ocampo said. “If any firm will be successful, it will have to be by bringing together the different generations. Together, it is a potent team because the strengths of one generation will complement the other.

A key improvement in OMLAW operations is digitalization. “We realized the potential in digitizing – not just to store information but to provide solutions with the use of platforms. Things are quicker, more accurate, and nimble. We can utilize information more effectively, while still looking for areas for improvement,” Atty. Ocampo said. “Unlike before where you have rows and rows of folders. To do everything manually would be unheard of nowadays. Now, by just leveraging on technology we can keep up with the best practices abroad. We can keep up with the demands and requirements of our clients abroad.”

Atty. Manalo adds a factor to their firm’s success, “We are just the right size. Over the years that is something that has served us really well, offered us some flexibility to make adjustments when necessary and this was easily met.”

Ocampo & Manalo Law Firm is a full-service law firm celebrating its 25th year of legal service in the Philippines. The firm’s major practice areas are corporate law, commercial litigation, civil law, infrastructure and project development, transportation, project finance, intellectual property, energy, real estate and construction and mining, taxation, labor and employment, immigration, and international trade law.