Jinggoy defends bill upgrading disabled veterans’ pension

byBusinessMirror
March 24, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Senate Committee on National Defense and Security Chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada answers questions from colleagues as he defends in the plenary Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1480, which seeks to rationalize the disability pension of veterans, amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 6948 or an Act Standardizing and Upgrading the Benefits for Military Veterans and their Beneficiaries.

The measure, sponsored by Estrada, seeks to provide veterans with a minimum of P4,500 monthly disability pension and a maximum of P10,000, and P1,000 for the spouse and each unmarried minor child.

Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Inflation may fall within government’s target range by October–BSP chief Medalla

byCai U. Ordinario
March 24, 2023

Related Posts

Nick Tayag
Read more
5 minute read

Gratitude towards things that serve us well

Sometime in 2004, the twin exploration rovers named “Spirit” and “Opportunity” were sent to Mars to search for evidence of water and life on Mars. Both rovers lived well beyond their planned 90-day missions. “Spirit” lasted 20 times longer than its original design. “Opportunity” worked nearly 15 years on Mars. They faithfully sent images that gave scientists the story of that planet’s watery past. So it’s not surprising that those vehicles were considered as “family” by their NASA operators and played “wake-up” songs to the two rovers as they went on with their tasks. Even the public got invested in their success and developed an affection for them. Sad to learn that they are no longer roaming around Mars.

byNick Tayag
March 18, 2023

Former PNAers: Where are they now?

MANILA—In connection with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Philippine News Agency this month, I was requested by its newly appointed executive editor, Demetrio “Jun” B. Pisco, to write an article about the former PNA staff members, specifically on the subject “where are they now?”

bySeverino Samonte
March 18, 2023