For making lives better, PHINMA honors exemplary scholar-graduate

PROUDLY Filipino conglomerate PHINMA, through its foundation, recently recognized one of its scholar-graduates for embodying qualities that the company values the most: academic and leadership excellence, integrity, social responsibility, and for living up to the company’s mission of making lives better.

Its “Making Lives Better” Award is given to a graduate of the “PHINMA National Scholarship (PNS)” program who has demonstrated exceptional academic performance, leadership skills, and commitment to PHINMA’s core values.

This year’s awardee John Paulo Aniceto graduated magna cum laude from the Philippine Normal University in 2022. In his senior year he was chairperson of the PNU Red Cross Youth Council. Also active in Red Cross activities outside school, he served as a youth peer educator since 2014, and internal vice president from 2018 to 2021 in the institution’s Rizal chapter.

Currently, Aniceto teaches Filipino in the grade-school department of Colegio San Agustin in Makati City.

“If I keep doubting myself because of the shortcomings and depressing realities we have seen, this award will mean nothing to me. We are now left with no choice but to stand up and build our communities up to their full potential, where our children are the dream-makers, each with a special capacity for nurturing ideals and aspirations,” he said, while receiving the award last February 28.

Aniceto’s mother Nila is especially proud of him, as she witnessed his perseverance through their family’s challenges. She also thanked PHINMA for being their partner in reaching for their dream of a comfortable life.

Addressing other parents at the commencement rites, Nila urged them to let their children become active participants in society.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Bert Tuga, who is PNU’s president, talked about the power of dreams, which provide a clear vision and sense of purpose and direction in life. He applauded the awardee and scholars present who “have forged their own paths to achieve remarkable success and make a positive impact on the world around them,” while thanking PHINMA Foundation for its “unwavering support in our mission to provide quality education to Filipinos.”

“Your generous contributions have made a significant impact on our efforts, and we are honored to have their partnership in this important endeavor. Your contributions continue to help enhance the quality of education and create opportunities for Filipinos to access education, and make their lives better regardless of their socioeconomic background,” Tuga said. “Because of you, we are able to actualize our core values of truth, excellence, and service. Thank you for your continuous support and trust.”

The luncheon not only recognized Aniceto as an exemplary scholar-graduate, but also to lauded PNU, which has been PHINMA Foundation’s partner for 17 years in its scholarship program.

“PNU was identified from the start as our preferred partner, and will continue to be key to the program’s success, especially as we expand to include scholars from the other PNU campuses…” said PHINMA Foundation vice president Peter Perfecto.

PHINMA and PNU have been partners in providing scholarships to deserving students with great leadership potential. Out of the 253 PNS graduates since 2006, 189 were from the university. Sixty-five PHINMA scholars are also enrolled there.

The two institutions said are united in molding future leaders like Aniceto, who dreams of someday serving in the Department of Education as a school division superintendent. Apart from him, eight PHINMA scholars who graduated from PNU have been recognized for their contributions in making lives better.