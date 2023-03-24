Conrad Manila opens ‘Of Art And Wine: Woven Memories’ exhibit by Kyle Legaspi

Conrad Manila proudly unveils the 23rd installment of its exhibit titled, “Of Art and Wine: Woven Memories,” by watercolor artist Kyle Legaspi at its Gallery C.

In celebration of International Women’s Month, the hotel remains true to its bold and empowered commitment to providing its guests with touches of luxury through well-curated and inspired stays. This is echoed by Legaspi’s passion for creating powerful pieces ‘illustrating the strength that these women displayed in solitude and silence.’

Conrad Manila General Manager Fabio Berto

“We are excited to unveil the boldness and brilliance of our featured artist, Kyle Legaspi, and her creations that celebrate womanhood at its finest,” says Fabio Berto, hotel general manager. “More than anything, we are one with Kyle in honoring women while promoting Filipino artistry through the Philippine textile that she incorporated in each of her paintings.”

Leading the art exhibit opening are Elizabeth Sy, President, SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation (SMHCC); Peggy Angeles, Executive Vice President, SMHCC; Nestor Jardin, Exhibit Curator; Fabio Berto, General Manager, Conrad Manila; and featured artist Kyle Legaspi.

Sharing her inspiration for “Woven Memories”, Kyle commented: “The exhibit is a visual tribute to the women who fervently helped maintain harmony and sanity in our homes during the lockdown.”