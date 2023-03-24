Cebu vs Mendiola in Carmona turf

byBusinessMirror
March 24, 2023
1 minute read
DYNAMIC Herb Cebu FC looks to close the gap on leader Kaya FC-Iloilo when it faces Mendiola FC on Saturday in the lone match of the Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Eight points behind Kaya with two matches at hand, the Gentle Giants are seeking a third win of the season against Mendiola, which is coming off a 0-1 defeat to Maharlika Manila two weeks ago.

The Gentle Giants showed grit in coming from behind to beat Maharlika Manila FC, 2-1, last Sunday on goals from Daniel Gadia and Cebu native Ivan Ouano. “The win over Maharlika was a team effort, as I witnessed the determination of my team to win the game,” match winner Ouano said. “It was also an honor to score and play for my hometown.”

Cebu won the first two meetings by a combined score of 13-3, making the Gentle Giants the heavy picks to pick up another victory.

Mendiola is in sixth spot with six points from 12 matches.

Author
BusinessMirror

