BusinessMirror Editorial Cartoon

The Earth is known as the “Blue Planet” because 71 percent of its surface is covered with water. The oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth’s water. Of the waters occupying the planet’s surface, only 3 percent is considered freshwater. And most of this freshwater reserve is inaccessible to humans — locked up in polar ice caps or stored too far underneath the Earth’s surface to be extracted. Furthermore, much of the freshwater that is accessible has become highly polluted. This leaves us with roughly 0.4 percent of the Earth’s water that is usable and drinkable to be shared among seven billion people.