BusinessMirror Editorial Cartoon

byBusinessMirror
March 24, 2023
0 minute read
24 March 2023
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

BSP raises rates anew by 25 bps

byCai U. Ordinario
March 23, 2023
Next Article

SouthCon 2023: Paving the way for South-based creative community

byBMPlus
March 24, 2023

Related Posts

Let’s help preserve humanity’s lifeblood

The Earth is known as the “Blue Planet” because 71 percent of its surface is covered with water. The oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth’s water. Of the waters occupying the planet’s surface, only 3 percent is considered freshwater. And most of this freshwater reserve is inaccessible to humans — locked up in polar ice caps or stored too far underneath the Earth’s surface to be extracted. Furthermore, much of the freshwater that is accessible has become highly polluted. This leaves us with roughly 0.4 percent of the Earth’s water that is usable and drinkable to be shared among seven billion people.

byBusinessMirror Editorial
March 23, 2023
Column box-Sonny Angara 2
Read more
3 minute read

A big push for micro, small and medium enterprises

Earlier this week, we sponsored a measure that will institutionalize the Shared Service Facilities (SSF) Project of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Through the SSFs micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) qualified beneficiaries are provided with the appropriate machinery, equipment, and tools under a “shared” system that would address known gaps in the value chain, most notably the lack of adequate and appropriate facilities, which hinder them from elevating their products and services and enabling the creation of export-ready goods.

bySonny M. Angara
March 23, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

Women, economics, and economy

IN 1994, Ms. Universe Sushmita Sen gave her award-winning answer to the question of a woman’s true essence. Ms. Sen said, “Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman.” Her reply implies that a woman’s reproductive role centers on being a biological bearer of infants—something that is expected and natural.

by
March 23, 2023