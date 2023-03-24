BARMM solon seeks creation
of Senior Citizen Commission

byEdwin Fernandez / PNA
March 24, 2023
2 minute read
DR. Kadil Sinolinding Jr., a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, filed a regional bill on Monday, March 20, 2023, seeking the creation of the Senior Citizen Commission office in the region. Sinolinding said the establishment of the office will ensure that the rights and privileges of senior citizens are respected and fully implemented. Photo courtesy of BTA-BARMM
COTABATO CITY—A lawmaker in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has filed a bill in the regional legislative body seeking the establishment of an office recognizing the rights of senior citizens.

“This bill seeks to establish a mechanism for our beloved senior citizens since all of us will also turn 60 years old one day,” Dr. Kadil Sinolinding Jr., regional parliament member and bill author, said in a statement Tuesday.

Sinolinding filed Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill 121, also known as the Bangsamoro Commission for Senior Citizen Act of 2023, before the BTA plenary on Monday.

An ophthalmologist known for his pro bono work with senior citizens, Sinolinding said the bill seeks to create an office that will help ensure that the rights and privileges of senior citizens are respected and fully implemented in the region.

Republic Act 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 defines a senior citizen as someone who resides in the Philippines and is at least 60 years old.

Sinolinding said his bill also seeks to provide full support for their overall well-being and full participation in society.

“Let us make life easy and gratifying for our senior citizens as time will also come that we will also become like them,” he said.

Once enacted into regional law, he said the measure would not only make seniors think of the benefits they get from the government but it “will also motivate and encourage them to contribute to nation-building.”

The measure will also encourage their families and the communities where they live to reaffirm the valued Filipino tradition of caring for senior citizens and provide a comprehensive health care and rehabilitation system for disabled elders, he added.

Under the proposed measure, the core programs of the commission include social pensions, centenarian benefits, and social safety nets.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development currently provides a P100,000 cash gift to anyone who reaches 100 years old. In the case of BARMM, it is being distributed by the Ministry of Social Services and Development.

Sinolinding said the commission for senior citizens will also provide social security assistance that will help cushion the effects of economic shocks, disasters, and calamities. These include food, medicine, and financial assistance for home repairs. PNA

Author
Edwin Fernandez / PNA

