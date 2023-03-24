A mother’s journey to save her son through cannabidiol therapy

NEW YORK—Mighty Flower: How Cannabis Saved My Son by Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, Ph.D. is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Part heartfelt memoir, part exploration of a watershed time and place for medicinal cannabis, Mighty Flower outlines the circumstances that have shaped Dr. Annabelle’s life and helped her grow her practice.

In 2016, Dr. Annabelle gave birth to her son, Macario. At just two days old, Macario began suffering from severe seizures that required neurosurgery, which ultimately resected 38 percent of his brain. Doctors predicted a future of limited speech, movement, and uncertainty for Macario, and the medications required for his recovery left him in a permanent haze.

Determined to find solutions to save her son, Dr. Annabelle worked to develop the purest and most consistent form of cannabidiol, or CBD oil, with no other cannabinoids or fillers. Three years later, in 2019, Macario had caught up to his other preschool classmates. Today, he can walk, run, play, and speak as well as his peers.

“After seeing how this plant saved my son, I felt a strong need to lend my voice to set the record straight, once and for all,” she said. Determined to remove the drug’s historical stigma, Dr. Annabelle’s work is fixated on the future, and what she believes to be an emerging cannabis revolution within medicine.

“My work doesn’t look back,” she said. “It looks forward, toward the potential of precision medicine of cannabis medicine, of translational biology and an increasing dialogue between holistic care and modern treatment.” Forbes

About Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan

Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan is Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Masaya Medical, a brand dedicated to producing the highest-quality CBD and educating the world on its medical applications. Dr. Annabelle received her bachelor’s in Biology from Eastern Kentucky University. She began her graduate studies in Neuroscience at Georgetown University, ultimately earning a Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology from Vanderbilt University.

