SM Supermalls, ACTED, promotes inclusive growth of Bangsamoro women

Here’s to supporting the awesome womenpreneurs at SM!

In celebration of Women’s Month, SM Supermalls partners with the French Embassy and Agency For Technical Cooperation And Development (ACTED) to promote the sustainable and inclusive agriculture of women in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through the Womenpreneur Weekend Market at The Podium.

With the theme “Womenpreneur Market: An Agricultural Pop-up by Bangsamoro Women”, this three-day weekend market running from March 24 to 26 will highlight the freshest produce and regional specialties of women entrepreneurs from the different barangays and provinces in BARMM, namely:

Al- Ummahat Farmers Marketing Cooperative

AU Bakat Farmers Marketing Cooperative

Brgy Adzal SWC Agr.Business Marketing Cooperative

Inaw Woman Group General Merchandising Cooperative

Lemba Nu Bangsamoro Cooperative

Ligawasan Development Catalyst Agricultural Cooperative

Masabar Agricultural Farm Producers Cooperative

Potridalegig Womens Producer Cooperative

Sulagad Practitioners Producers Cooperative

Sumilalao Agricultural Cooperative

Garbe Women Agricultural Cooperative

Kapuluan SWC Agri-business Marketing Cooperative

Kauran Christian Upland Farmers Agricultural Cooperative

Maguindanaon Agricultural Coop

Makadayon Kanu Inged Agri-business Marketing Cooperative

Masa Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative

Talayan 1 SWC-Maguyaga Marketing Cooperative

South Barira Women Sector Agricultural Cooperative

Kalian Women’s Cooperative

Tubuan Women Sector Agri-Product

“As we continue to empower, enable, and uplift women, we want to make sure that no one gets left behind. So, we worked hard to assist every possible stakeholder in this endeavor, including our strong and brave Bangsamoro women. By welcoming you all here at SM, we hope to open more opportunities for progress and economic development, including greater economic participation. May this weekend market allow your tremendous potential to grow, adapt, and succeed more to chart your own futures and your families,” said Steven T. Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

Shoppers can get their hands on the freshest produce like bananas, mangosteen, and dragon fruit, and vegetables like eggplant, okra, squash, bell pepper, and ginger among others.

There will also be agri-based products and pasalubongs like banana chips, peanut butter, coffee, cocoa, turmeric seaweed chips, and mushroom chips; condiments like coconut oil, chili sauce, the Maranao’s famous Sakurab, and Maguinadanoan condiment, Palapa; and, native delicacies such as rice snacks tinagtag, coconut-based snacks bokayo, dudul, and cookies, as well as kagkitkit or the topping placed in a popular packed rice dish in the region called pastil.

But if you are not much of a foodie, you can still enjoy the pop-up market’s handcrafted bags, clothing, accessories, and other fashion and home items handmade by women entrepreneurs. And by buying from these MSMEs, you can help support their local livelihood, increase economic opportunities, and promote the cultural heritage of BARMM.

Since 2012, ACTED has been working with these women-led agricultural cooperatives from the Bangsamoro region as part of the Support for sustainable and inclusive agriculture in the Bangsamoro autonomous region funded by the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI). The program seeks to improve and empower vulnerable families from the region through capacity building, and financial and material support.

Three coop representatives join the 3Zero regional forum on sustainable and inclusive agriculture supported by the Stockholm Environment Institute. 3Zero, or Zero Exclusion, Zero Carbon, and Zero Poverty, is the global call for collective and individual action to drive sustainable development. With the help of ACTED, the three cooperatives flew to Manila to participate in the said event.

Meanwhile, SM Supermalls has been a staunch supporter of women’s rights and empowerment in the Philippines. Throughout the whole month of March, women and girls take center stage at SM with various activities and events designed for them, including the Womenpreneur market.

Unleash the shopingera in you and support these women-led businesses at the Womenpreneur Weekend Pop-Up Market at The Podium. And don’t forget to visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media for more updates and information on all things women this IWD 2023 at SM!