Philippine Airlines mounts all-female flight to Guam

To celebrate March as International Women’s Month, an all-female flight by Philippine Airlines took off for Guam shortly past 10PM last night March 22.

PR110 Manila to Guam – with 138 passengers on board – utilized our 168-seater PAL Airbus A321neo.

In command of the flight was Capt. Emmie Inciong-Ragasa, assisted by First Officer Lilybeth Tan – Ng. Capt. Hidelina Patrimonio and FO Lilybeth will be in command of PR111 from Guam to Manila on March 24.

The cabin crew roster — Flight Purser Edrose Mae Tang, FA Gladys Lim, FA Frances Anne Alindogan, FA Verona Rae Salangsang, FA Pamela Jaine Sta. Ana and FA Ma. Ana Beatrice Alvarez.

Upon arrival in Guam, PR110 was welcomed by a water salute organized by PAL Guam and the Guam Airport Authority.