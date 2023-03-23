Philippine Airlines mounts all-female flight to Guam

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

To celebrate March as International Women’s Month, an all-female flight by Philippine Airlines took off for Guam shortly past 10PM last night March 22. 

PR110 Manila to Guam – with 138 passengers on board – utilized our 168-seater PAL Airbus A321neo.

In command of the flight was Capt. Emmie Inciong-Ragasa, assisted by First Officer Lilybeth Tan – Ng. Capt. Hidelina Patrimonio and FO Lilybeth will be in command of PR111 from Guam to Manila on March 24.

The cabin crew roster — Flight Purser Edrose Mae Tang, FA Gladys Lim, FA Frances Anne Alindogan, FA Verona Rae Salangsang, FA Pamela Jaine Sta. Ana and FA Ma. Ana Beatrice Alvarez.  

Upon arrival in Guam, PR110 was welcomed by a water salute organized by PAL Guam and the Guam Airport Authority.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
NAVPS Performance

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of March 23, 2023) 

byPhilippine Investment Funds Association
March 23, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Filreit hit by weak office demand

Filinvest REIT Corp. (Filreit), the flagship commercial real estate investment trust of the Gotianun Group, said it recorded a net income of P1.31 billion in 2022, a drop of 29 percent from the previous year’s P1.85 billion.

byVG Cabuag
March 22, 2023