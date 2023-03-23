PBBM creates Presidential Help Desk for financial, medical requests

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. created a new help desk to process the financial and medical requests received by the Office of the President (OP).

Last Tues., Marcos through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin issued Executive Order (EO) No. 20 creating the Presidential Help Desk (PHD) to process the said requests from qualified beneficiaries.

The PHD will be administered by the PACe (Presidential Action Center), which was previously called the Presidential Complaint Center.

“The Presidential Help Desk shall complement the existing health projects and services of the government by providing accessible and direct financial and medical assistance to qualified beneficiaries,” Marcos said.

The PHD aims to address the “overwhelming number of requests for financial and medical assistance submitted to the OP.”

During the first six months of the Marcos administration, PACe has received a total of 52,728 action documents from the public.

About 20 percent of which are related to medical concerns.

EO 20 tasked PACe submit to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) the proposed staffing pattern for the PHD.

“Pending the approval of the revised organizational structure and staffing pattern of the PACe, the PACe may tap into its existing manpower to ensure the immediate implementation of the project,” Marcos said.

The funding for the PHD will be charged from the budget of the OP.