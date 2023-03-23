PBBM asks Muslims to pray for those in deep distress

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday. urged the Muslim Community to pray for those who are in deep distress during the start of the Holy month of Ramadan.

“In between thanksgiving to the almighty for answered prayers and asking for sustained graces, let us also include in our daily prayers those who are in deep distress caused by hunger, natural calamities and unfavorable circumstances,” Marcos said in a brief message.

Marcos expressed unity with the Muslims in during the said month-long religious celebration, which is marked by fasting, prayer, and reflection.

“This season of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving is an opportune time to embody the values of discipline, reverence and humility. The spiritual belief that the gate of Heaven is open this sacred month calls upon our brothers and sisters to purify their souls against the perils of worldly pleasures, as well as seek for forgiveness and peace,” Marcos said.

The President said he hopes Ramadan will also lead to peace and solidarity in the country.

“The rituals and services during Ramadan remind us of our shared moral obligation– regardless of faith– to compassionately take care of each other, uphold our human dignity and stand in solidarity,” Marcos said.

“As a nation enriched with cultural diversity, let us allow our hearts to embrace the profound truth that respect conquers division, understanding obliterates prejudice, and love prevails over all,” he added.