Musicmaker returns with new sound, new look

byJet Valle
March 23, 2023
2 minute read
SINGER Jason Dy is back with a new song.  And a new look. 

Based on his latest publicity photos, the former clean-cut, dapper balladeer is now channeling a more flamboyant style. Now decked in animal prints, floral accessories, flare suits and stacked heels, it’s discernible he’s copying the style of Harry Styles. But unlike Harry Styles who detangled himself from his previous boy band antics with a retro-rock sound, Jason is still rooted in R&B but tinged with a more EDM sound as evidenced on his new single “Ulit-Ulit.”

According to Jason, the song is about one’s frustration over repeated arguments in a relationship. “The song talks about that point in the relationship where the fights are getting repetitive. It’s just the same argument over and over, and nothing gets resolved,” he shares.  “It’s about whether the relationship is worth saving, or it is heading toward the end.”

Jason says that he wrote the song a few years ago. With such lyrics as “Away bati, oh sandali puro na pighati/Ang nadarama, oh pwede ba nating ibalik/Ang suyuan, pagmamahalan/‘Wag nating pahirapan/Nagmamakaawa na ‘ko sa’yo,” it’s obvious this was written during his balladeer years that, had it been given to a Martin Nievera or a Vehnee Saturno, he would’ve turned it into a soaring love song.  But for “Ulit-Ulit,” Jason collaborated with fellow Star Music artist Theo Mortel, coming up with a song that should make its way to mainstream radio as it’s a pastiche of what is in most of the kids’ playlist nowadays popularized by Drake, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and many more: disco-influenced pop.

While there seems to be wanting in the execution of the song as it sometimes feel juvenile, you will laud the effort of how different musical elements have been brought together.  There is promise to this sound change and with a few tweaks here and there, Jason Dy may be heading to the right direction. After all, “Ulit-Ulit” is just the first single and may be his bridge between his two images and two genres.  And this may just be a way to ease his fans into this change. Maybe he can get a page or two from those who have successfully done a switch from wholesome teenybopper to a more mature, acclaimed artist.  The master of this is, of course, former boyband member Justin Timberlake who burst into the scene years ago with an image filled with sex and a throbbing sound by Pharrell Williams to match. Others like Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber followed and have had their own share of success.

It’s obvious that Jason Dy has the voice, the looks and even a glimmer of songwriting chops, and maybe with a defined roadmap thanks to his new home in Star Music, we’ll be sticking for a while and watch out for him.

Jason Dy’s “Ulit-Ulit”  is available on various music streaming platforms. For more details, follow Star Music on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube.

