Karting ace Go gets 3 awards

CEBU’S 14-year-old champion karter William John Riley Go thanked the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) for honoring him with the Tony Siddayao Award—a recognition given to outstanding athletes aged 17 years old and below.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive these,” said Go, who took a brief break from his European training earlier this month to also receive an award from Cebu City. “

It’s a dream come true to represent the Philippines in karting and I hope this inspires other young athletes to pursue their dreams and have that ‘will to win,’” Go added.

The San Miguel Corp.-PSA Annual Awards Night was held March 6 at the Diamond Hotel with Go also named as one of Milo’s Junior Athletes of the Year alongside fellow achievers in archery, gymnastics, karate, swimming and chess.

He also received an award as one of Cebu City’s “Outstanding Individuals” during the recent 86th Cebu City Charter Day Testimonial Dinner.

Go has been karting since he was seven and has achieved notable feats he highlighted by being the first Filipino with podium finishes in three European competitions.

In 2022, he won world champion at the ROK Super Finals in Lonato, Italy, along with getting the pole position and fastest lap.

Go also finished second at the FIA Karting Academy in Genk, Belgium, and third at the WSK Euro Series in Lombardia, Italy.