DMW extends aid to 30 OFWs, including 2 with injuries after building collapses in Qatar

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople confirmed Thursday timely assistance was extended to 30 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), including two OFWs who suffered minor injuries, after a 7-story apartment building collapsed Wednesday in Doha, Qatar.

Ople reported the two injured OFWs, whose names are being withheld, suffered bruises and have been discharged from the Hamad General Hospital.

She added that three other OFWs residing in the same apartment building were at work when the incident happened.

The DMW also extended immediate assistance in the form of food and basic necessities to 30 Filipino nationals, including two minors and a senior, who were residents of an adjoining 3-story building, Ople said, adding that they have been provided temporary shelter at the Qatar Youth Hostel.

In a report to the Secretary, Atty. Don Albert Pangcog, officer-in-charge of the Doha Migrant Workers Office (MWO-Doha) said the MWO is working closely with Philippine Embassy officials, the Doha Office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (DMW-OWWA) and local authorities.

Local authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident which occurred at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday (1:18 p.m., Wednesday in Manila) at Doha’s Bin Durham neighborhood.