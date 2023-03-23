Citigroup’s PHL office awarded

Citigroup’s Philippines branch announced last March 16 it was recognized as “The Best Bank for Sustainable Finance” by the Singapore-based Asset Publishing & Research Ltd., organizer of the “2022 The Asset Triple A Awards.”

This is the 17th consecutive year that Citi Philippines has won this top honor, it said. The recognition is one of the industry’s most prestigious awards for banking, finance, treasury and the capital markets, Citi Philippines said.

It added it was also recognized in two additional categories, winning “Best Sustainability Bond for the Republic of the Philippines” and “Best Social Loan for Home Credit Philippines.”