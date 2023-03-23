BMAP shares plans with Medalla

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines 2023 Officers and Board of Directors met with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe M. Medalla for their oathtaking and courtesy call at the BSP Complex in Manila.

In a meeting, the BMAP officers shared its plans and ongoing programs and assured the BSP of its continuing support to strengthen and promote the industry welfare and interests of the banking public.

Areas of collaboration were also discussed to further strengthen their long-standing partnership.

The BMAP and the BSP jointly promote financial education and inclusion among Filipinos through various programs.

The BSP, BMAP and the Bankers Association of the Philippines have also been working together to raise awareness on cybersecurity.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

GSIS opens new branch

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023

Related Posts

GSIS opens new branch

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced it has inaugurated its new branch at the newly-constructed office building in Tagum branch along National Highway (corner Purok Pioneer), Tagum City, Davao Del Norte last March 17.

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023

LandBank, Filinvest eye projects

EXECUTIVES of the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) and the Filinvest Group of Companies (Filinvest) recently discussed various potential collaboration projects for the conglomerate’s business ventures in real estate, power and energy, hospitality and sugar production, a statement from Landbank said.

byBusinessMirror
March 23, 2023