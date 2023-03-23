BMAP shares plans with Medalla

The Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines 2023 Officers and Board of Directors met with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe M. Medalla for their oathtaking and courtesy call at the BSP Complex in Manila.

In a meeting, the BMAP officers shared its plans and ongoing programs and assured the BSP of its continuing support to strengthen and promote the industry welfare and interests of the banking public.

Areas of collaboration were also discussed to further strengthen their long-standing partnership.

The BMAP and the BSP jointly promote financial education and inclusion among Filipinos through various programs.

The BSP, BMAP and the Bankers Association of the Philippines have also been working together to raise awareness on cybersecurity.