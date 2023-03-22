VP Duterte: PHL to reinforce links on education with Lao PDR, Czechia

by
March 22, 2023
1 minute read
DUTERTE and Ambassador Jana Šedivá OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT/PNA
THE Philippines will further boost diplomatic ties and collaboration on education with Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) and the Czech Republic (Czechia).

In a social-media post, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte said ambassadors Sonexay Vannaxay of Lao PDR and Jana Šedivá of Czechia visited the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and discussed significant matters related to common interests.

VICE President Sara Duterte with Ambassador Sonexay Vannaxay OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT/PNA

Duterte, who is also the education secretary, said in Filipino that she and Vannaxay agreed to strengthen the diplomatic relations of the Philippines and Laos even more as member-nations of Asean.

Aside from improving bilateral linkages, the Lao diplomat also expressed interest in education and health care, as she added that the OVP is ready to help Lao PDR in identifying local government units that have best health practices which they can assess and adapt.

For her part, Šedivá pressed on her country’s support for local education that is currently on a recovery path following the pandemic.

Duterte expressed her gratitude for Czechia’s efforts in the Philippines, especially in disadvantaged areas.

The education chief said the European nation had just donated 20 computers for learners in a small town in Bohol, and thanked its government for the support.

The Philippines is celebrating 50th years of fortified diplomatic ties with Czechia in 2023.

Author

