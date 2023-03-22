Vietura@10: Your partner on the journey to natural beauty

As Vietura by The Zen Institute celebrates its 10th year anniversary on March 13, 2023, we invite you to experience a higher benchmark of beauty and wellness.

The Founder



Vietura’s founder, Dr. Mary Jane “MJ” Torres, is a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery. With a passion for aesthetic and wellness, she partnered with Sofitel Philippine Plaza to establish Vietura on March 5, 2013, under the umbrella of The Zen Institute (Medical Spa), which was formed on November 17, 2006.

Dr. Mary Jane “MJ” Torres

Dr. MJ underwent postgraduate internship training under the country’s leading dermatologists and surgeons at St. Luke’s. She specialized in botox and lipotherapy in Istanbul, Turkey, and Athens, Greece, respectively. Dr. MJ spearheaded Resonax, the latest technology in body sculpting, which is the first of its kind in Asia and Europe. She is a member of the International Society of Mesotherapy, the French Society of Mesotherapy, and the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery.

Pioneering Wellness Tourism in the Philippines



Vietura is committed to providing the latest and most advanced aesthetic procedures. Located in Sofitel, Vietura primarily promotes wellness while in staycation mode.



As the first aesthetic institute of its kind in Asia, Vietura pioneers the country’s wellness tourism by introducing the Philippines to various internationally-renowned best practices, innovations, and technology in aesthetic medicine.



Wellness and Natural Beauty: A Way of Life



Vietura’s name, coined from the French words “vie” and “natura,” means “life” and “nature.” Guided by Zen Philosophy’s four pillars – aesthetic, Integrative medicine, lifestyle, and pampering treatments -, Vietura considers wellness a journey, a continuous experience.

Dr. Torres explains, “We believe that wellness is not a quick fix; otherwise, one will fail to create a natural look. Beauty created from within is achieved through a lifestyle shift and lasting effect through regenerative therapy at the cellular level.”

“We have synergized all our programs with non-invasive aesthetic procedures, integrative medicine, and one-on-one lifestyle coaching; hence, a combination of science, medicine, nature, and personal connection,” Dr. Torres adds.



Vie Great and Live Great!



True to its philosophy and core values, Vietura brings beauty and vigor to life through a combination of science, state-of-the-art medical technology, and natural methods. Clients can expect to receive no less than world-class care and treatment from its medical team and well-trained staff. It would be a wellness experience especially suited to the client’s specific needs.



For a decade, Vietura by The Zen Institute has been changing and improving lives through holistic, personalized, and tailored-fit beauty and wellness programs. These programs focus on anti-aging therapy, cosmetic dentistry, natural lift and contour, body sculpting, acne and scar treatments, laser hair removal and detoxification, and weight management. Moreover, it offers the most technologically advanced colonics hydrotherapy in the country.



Experience Vietura’s personalized wellness and aesthetic program for yourself. Visit us on the ground floor of Sofitel Philippine Plaza, CCP Complex, Roxas Blvd, Pasay, 1300 Metro Manila.

Contact no. : (02) 8573 5555 local 5000

Contact email: H6308-TH7@sofitel.com

Website: https://wellness.sofitelmanila.com/wellness-center-programs/vietura



