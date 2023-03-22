Ultra-Clear photos with new HONOR X8a for only P10,990

Still not over with concerts not allowing professional cameras such as DSLRs? Well, the all-new HONOR X8a will leave you feeling like you just brought one with its 100 MP Ultra-Clear Camera! And up until March 24, you can avail of this new HONOR phone for pre-order at Php 10,990 and get a FREE HONOR Earbuds worth Php 1,590.

“Believe it or not, phone cameras just keep on getting better and better. May it be for your photography hobby or you just like taking pictures, our new HONOR X8a is ideal for you. Portraits, landscape or concert photos, name it, you can get better quality shots using this new smartphone,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

HONOR X8a’s Powerful Camera System

During its launch recently, the HONOR X8a 100MP triple rear camera system was put on a test in a sunset cruise. Guests took out their HONOR X8a to capture the beautiful sunset scenery of Manila. Comprising a 100MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera and a Macro Camera, the HONOR X8a can capture high-definition images in vivid clarity, even when shooting complex scenes. The HONOR X8a also features a 16MP Front Camera to ensure users can capture spectacular, high-definition selfies.

Testimonials

What better way to prove it than taking it from a budding professional photographer, GMA Artist, and HONOR Star, Khalil Ramos who recently attest to HONOR X8a’s superb camera quality.

And if you are one with those who are still watermelon-sugar high from the Harry Styles concert, here are some shots taken by HONOR X8a.

Are you convinced yet? The HONOR X8a comes in three stunning colors; Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black and is available for pre-order from March 14 to 24, 2023 with FREE HONOR Earbuds worth Php 1,590 via all HONOR kiosks and partner online stores – Lazada (http://bit.ly/40iFPjB), Shopee (http://bit.ly/3mNbds1), and Tiktok Shop (http://bit.ly/3ZYbqqy).

HONOR fans can also avail the HONOR X8a via Home Credit for as low as Php 1,332 per month and on a 0% interest installment payment.

