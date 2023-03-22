Turkish national carrying ₧28.8M worth of cocaine nabbed at Naia

Bureau of Customs (BOC) operatives have arrested a Turkish national who was allegedly carrying an estimated P28.8 million worth of powder and liquid cocaine at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Tuesday, March 21.

The physical examination of the suspect’s luggage at the Customs International Arrival Area at Naia was conducted by an assigned Customs examiner, together with an on-duty agent from the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) and other BOC personnel, while the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) carried out the initial test.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio immediately responded to the situation after receiving the report from CIIS Director Verne Enciso.

This was based on the information received by the Naia-Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (Naia-IADTG) from the Homeland Security.

“After the Naia-IADTG received the information, immediately we are on the lookout for this person and his luggage. An initial test done on the luggage showed it was positive for the presence of cocaine,” Rubio said.

“The information we received and the quick action we took to stop the contraband’s entry led to the capture of the suspect in this case,” the Customs chief added.

The suspect’s luggage yielded cocaine in powder form weighing more or less 3,945 grams and a white thick liquid substance that’s more or less 1,500 ml.

The suspect was identified as Kemal Ozenir, a Turkish national who arrived via Emirates flight EK 332 on Tuesday afternoon from Dubai.

For his part, Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said authorities are already investigating the suspect.

“This particular seizure underscores how brazen individuals have become to try and bring illegal drugs on board flights. And while it also highlights the bigger battle, we have against the dangers of illegal drugs being out there on the streets, it also shows the resolve of our Customs officers in upholding the bureau’s border security mission and deny this smuggling attempt,” he said.