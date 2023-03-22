Social commerce startup Sarisuki aims to build 500K entrepreneurs, help 1M farmers

A startup is a company that’s in the initial stages of business which means the risks are still very much high. Yes, you’ve heard us right. The risks involved in a startup are there, but with the right person to lead it, a startup brings great benefits, innovative solutions and great opportunities to learn.

Say Hello to Brian Cu. He spearheaded successful startups such as Zalora, Grab and Gojek which focus mainly on bridging the gap between the market and the consumers in a personal and effective way. Brian Cu is your Mr. Startup. And he is now channeling all his energy into his new Startup venture—Sarisuki.

Sarisuki is an online shopping platform that encourages a new generation of Filipino Diskar-trepreneurs or Community Leaders to explore the potential of selling affordable farm-fresh goods and other essential items that the company has efficiently sourced. Opening your own virtual store with Sarisuki is as simple as downloading the app either from Google Play or the Apple App Store! With this, Sarisuki becomes a platform where small entrepreneurs are welcomed, guided, and supported.

Brian Cu, Co-Founder and CEO od Sarisuki with Bam Mejia, Chief Commercial Officer of the startup company with their KaSari (Community Leaders) during the event.

“It is our belief that Sarisuki will open up opportunities to a new generation of Ka-Sari Community Leader entrepreneurs. We commit to help our CLs in every step of their journey” says Bam Mejia, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. Additionally, Sarisuki is transforming the agriculture industry in the Philippines by empowering farmers and connecting them to new markets, creating a sustainable and equitable food system.

“There is infinite opportunity to add value to the agricultural scene in the Philippines. We would like to use information and technology to positively impact this high potential sector” says Mr. Brian Cu, Founder and CEO. Lastly, customers or Ka-Sukis can look forward to better quality and affordable goods, adding to it the convenience of ordering online.

The business started with humble beginnings, operating amidst the pandemic to cater to small communities who had difficulty accessing food supply of good quality. With the help of various venture capitalists, both foreign and local, Sarisuki is operating on a bigger scale, carrying thousands of products, growing network of community leaders, and delivering to areas like Bulacan, whole of Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, parts of Batangas and Quezon.

But Sarisuki is not just another startup, it is a game-changer in the industry as it aims to help 1 million farmers consistently provide food supply that is priced correctly, and to build a network of 500,000 new entrepreneurs over a period of 5 years. By creating a platform that connects farmers, consumers, and Community Leaders, Sarisuki ensures that prices of produce remain reasonable and supply is consistent, avoiding exorbitant price hikes like the ones we saw with onions last December. Sarisuki’s innovative approach to the E-Commerce and Agriculture industry is poised to revolutionize the way we buy and sell fresh produce.