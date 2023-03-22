SHDA intensifies programs on giving back to communities

THE Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) announced the formalization and institutionalization of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

The group, through SHDA Cares initiative, conducts a series of events to address its thrusts on three main areas: solving homelessness, giving skills training, and doing community outreach and calamity relief efforts.

“We believe that as an organization, we have a responsibility to give back to the community,” said Herbert Tan, committee chairman of SHDA Cares.

“We are committed to our CSR thrusts and will continue to work towards making a positive impact in the lives of the people we serve,” he added.

True to its housing provision mandate, SHDA Cares will tie up with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, such as Gawad Kalinga, Habitat for Humanity, and similar movements that have been at the forefront of building homes in the grassroots.

On March 25, the association will visit the Chosen Children Village in Silang, Cavite. Members are enjoined to spend time with the differently-abled residents of the orphanage. Any support, whether in cash or consumables, is welcome.

Prior to this, SHDA Cares partnered with the Rotary Club of Makati Central (RCMC iCare). They held two community outreach programs at Camp 7 Elementary School Baguio and UPI Maguindanao last February 22 and 24, respectively.

The collaboration, likewise, has extended to both organizations P200,000 financial assistance to the victims of a road accident involving police students of Regional Training Center 10.

Both parties also teamed up with the Philippine National Police Training Institute. They donated school supplies and slippers to indigent students in Calamba, Laguna, last March 15.

“We are aiming to provide skills training, job opportunities, and support for calamity relief and community outreach as part of its initiative,” said SHDA Cares Vice Committee Chairman Joy de Joya.

“Beyond disaster relief efforts, SHDA Cares aims to encourage active involvement among its members in activities with social impact,” she noted.

With the leadership of SHDA Chairman Arlene C. Keh and President Arch. Leonardo B. Dayao Jr., SHDA Cares will also be more proactive in working with different organizations and agencies in the fulfillment of such thrusts.

Established in 1970, SHDA is the biggest and leading industry association for housing and urban development in the country.

It has eight regional chapters and 350 members, including top real-estate developers players and a national network of small and medium developers—all producing over 80 percent of homes built annually in the country, giving the organization an unparalleled reach amongst Filipino homebuyers.