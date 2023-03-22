Regular screening, lifestyle change are best bets to prevent colon cancer

HE is known and acknowledged as the true-blue “Iron Man” of Asia’s pioneering professional basketball league, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), having played a record 744 consecutive games. This record effectively eclipsed the previous mark of 596 games held by Alvin Patrimonio, a former league Most Valuable Player.

However, LA Tenorio’s streak was halted on March 1, 2023 when he failed to play because of a groin injury.

And even more unfortunate, Tenorio announced in a statement two days ago that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, already underwent surgery and will soon undergo treatment in the next few months.

The news reverberated in the entire basketball world. Even those who don’t follow basketball regularly but are aware of Tenorio’s superstar athlete status in the sport, were taken by surprise by this shocking development.

No change in status for cancer in the Philippines

BASED on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) with regard to the top three causes of death in the Philippines from January to September 2022, it showed ischemic or cardiovascular diseases, followed by cerebrovascular diseases, and neoplasms, commonly called “cancer,” as the top three killers in the country.

There were 77,173 cases recorded of ischemic heart diseases for a 18.5 percent share of the total deaths in the country, while cerebrovascular diseases was second with 42,890 deaths or 18.3-percent share. Cancer came a close third with 42,497 recorded cases for a 10.2-percent share.

The ranking was practically the same the previous year in the similar period, except that Covid-19 came in third at that time.

What’s surprising, however, was that colon cancer was recorded as the second most prevalent type of cancer in the country this year.

More common among other cancers

THE Cleveland Clinic says that colon cancer begins in the large intestine, when abnormal cell growths or polyps start to multiply in the colon lining and rectum. Like most cancers, when left untreated, this disease can spread to other parts of the body.

According to Dr. Kristine Monte, resident oncologist at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC), colon cancer is actually more common than we think. “We’re aware of all these cancers, breast cancer, of course, is the most prevalent. Then we have lung cancer, reproductive cancers like cervical, ovarian, and prostate cancer. However, colon cancer is actually more common than we think.”

She said that colon cancer can affect anyone, regardless of gender or age group. “Even if a family has no history of colon cancer, an individual may still be at risk of developing it if he or she is prone to excessive drinking and smoking, consuming too much processed foods and red meat, are overweight or obese or have Type 2 diabetes,” according to Dr. Monte.

Raising awareness about colon cancer

IN order to help provide vital information, CSMC held a lay forum on colon cancer recently as part of the celebration of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in the country. The forum focused on dispelling myths surrounding the illness and emphasized on the value of spreading awareness and the importance of regular screening to the public.

Dr. Monte reiterated that in order to prevent the onset of colon cancer, it is important to make the right changes to one’s lifestyle. “It’s important to maintain a normal weight and avoid becoming overweight or obese,” she said.

Among her recommendations regarding diet or food intake is to reduce consumption of red meat such as pork and beef, plus high-fat food items such as deep-fried food or fast food. “It is best to Increase intake of green leafy vegetables like pechay, lettuce, legumes and herbs and fiber-rich fruits like papaya, pineapple or mango.”

Also, among the big ideas to prevent colon cancer is to avoid smoking and drinking too much alcoholic beverages, and to do physical exercises regularly. She said at least 20 to 30 minutes of exercise daily will already be a big help in maintaining a healthy weight.

Dr. Monte strongly encourages patients to consult their doctor, especially if their family has a history of colon cancer or they are experiencing unusual symptoms similar to those of colon cancer, such as persistent abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, change in bowel movement or rectal bleeding.

Early detection is key

WHEN asked how to detect colon cancer, Dr. Monte said colonoscopy remains as a recommended method. She said it helps doctors identify and diagnose colorectal cancers early on, which in turn, helps reduce cancer deaths and reduce the suffering experienced by patients. It is also advised, she added, that patients start regular colorectal cancer screening by the age of 50 and get Fecal Immunohistochemical Testing every year.

Other tests, like the Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, CT Colonography, and Double Contrast Barium Enema should be done every five years, and Colonoscopies should be conducted every 10 years, Dr. Monte stated.

She underscored that two of CSMC’s flagship specializations are Oncology and Gastroenterology, so it’s safe to say that the institution is very much invested in people’s colorectal health. “We offer a variety of services such as the standard Colonoscopy, and we are very proud of the world-class facilities and expert clinicians we have in-house.”

Finally, Dr. Monte stressed that colon cancer is very much preventable if medical providers are able to catch and treat it immediately. “That’s why it’s so important to encourage regular screening for colon cancer.”