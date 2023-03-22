Redefining affordable hospitality: RedDoorz Philippines celebrates momentous milestone, now with over 500 hotel properties nationwide

MANILA, Philippines—RedDoorz, one of the fastest-growing hotel chains in Southeast Asia, is proud to announce the latest milestone to its accolade of impressive accomplishments. The company has expanded its services and reach in the Philippines, adding a considerable amount of hotel properties and bringing a total of 528 accessible hotels to guests nationwide.

This momentous development marks a vital step for the company as it establishes itself as one of the leaders in the hospitality industry in the Philippines. RedDoorz’s continuous expansion is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing quality and affordable accommodations to travelers across the country. The company’s incorporation of innovative technology, combined with its expertise in the hospitality industry, played a considerable role in establishing strong partnerships with local property owners and operators.

“Our team here at RedDoorz is very thrilled to reach this milestone. Despite the challenges we had to overcome with the pandemic, we’ve been able to produce such aggressive growth by growing our hotels from 200 to 500 plus in the last 2 years,” said Sarah Pante, the Country Manager of RedDoorz Philippines.

“This achievement will only motivate us further to provide affordable and accessible accommodations nationwide to Filipinos, whatever the budget is,” she added.

The challenge Pante referred to was RedDoorz Philippines’ achievement of breaking even despite the hindrance the pandemic presented to all businesses worldwide. Along with RedDoorz Indonesia, both branches contributed 95 percent of the company’s total revenue.

Following the expansion, RedDoorz is now officially present in 95 cities nationwide, including in major areas such as Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao. The new hotel properties under the latest development will offer all guests clean, comfortable rooms and enjoyable amenities. Each hotel comes with the excellent customer service that RedDoorz is known for, and business travelers or families can expect a pleasant experience throughout their stay.

With this outstanding achievement, RedDoorz remains motivated to provide every traveler with accessible and excellent accommodations, regardless of budget. Travelers can now experience the future of the hospitality industry with a wide range of quality accommodations accompanied by RedDoorz’s excellent service.