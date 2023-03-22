NGCP spends ₧2.5B on social projects

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Wednesday it has spent P2.5 billion since 2009 to implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs that benefited some 13,722 residents in host provinces.

Ada Lopez, head of NGCP’s Corporate Initiatives and Advocacies Division, said for 2023, several social infrastructure projects have been lined up, including the construction of classrooms for the Department of Education.

“Social responsibility is an essential component of NGCP’s corporate culture, and this is the reason why we established our Corporate Initiatives and Advocacies Division or CIAD – our CSR arm – to respond to the development needs of our partner communities through projects that help improve the residents’ quality of life, build up their capabilities and protect the environment, as well,” she said.

Lopez noted that a total of 130 social infrastructure projects were built to date such as footbridges; multipurpose halls that also serve as evacuation centers; classroom buildings; learning centers; multipurpose covered courts; industrial arts buildings; and water systems including drainage repair and area backfilling in various host communities.

Since 2017, NGCP constructed 39 computer laboratories utilized by some 6,240 learners and 273 teachers located in 25 provinces across the country. In the last three years, 16 health centers located in 14 provinces were constructed including the most recent one turned over in January for Barangay Zone 1 in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

“We are not just a transmission facility. We aim to be a partner in nation-building by helping light up the future of Filipinos through our social infrastructure projects that provide access to education and healthcare services. We support progress and development in partnership with stakeholders who share our vision of empowering host communities,” said Lopez.

She noted that the NGCP will “keep undertaking CSR projects… to improve the quality of life of Filipinos as part of their commitment to helping the country achieve sustainable growth and progress.”