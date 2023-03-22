Mercantile Insurance and ValuePlus Auto Service partner to offer motor car insurance and more

ValuePlus Auto Service, a leading automotive service provider, is excited to announce a new partnership with Mercantile Insurance, a top player in the insurance industry. With this collaboration, ValuePlus will begin offering motor car insurance and a range of similar products to its customers, positioning itself as a one-stop casa alternative and a comprehensive solution for car owners.

Mark Saberola, General Manager of ValuePlus Auto Service, is particularly excited about the partnership, as Mercantile Insurance is not only a strategic partner, but its chairman, Justin Liu, is also a loyal customer of ValuePlus.

Saberola remarks, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mercantile Insurance, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This collaboration allows us to offer an even greater range of services and options to our customers, making ValuePlus the go-to choice for all their automotive aftersales needs.”

Justin Liu, Chairman of Mercantile Insurance, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership,

stating, “As a loyal customer of ValuePlus, I have always admired their dedication to providing top-notch auto services. Our partnership with ValuePlus is a natural fit, as it enables us to extend our insurance expertise to a wider range of customers while supporting ValuePlus in their mission to become a one-stop casa alternative.”

This collaboration is set to benefit both ValuePlus Auto Service and Mercantile Insurance customers, offering convenience, added value, and comprehensive solutions for all their automotive needs.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Saberola

ValuePlus Auto Service

0917-637-2085

mark@valueplusph.com

www.valueplusph.com

Mercantile Insurance

www.mercantile.ph