Mercantile Insurance and ValuePlus Auto Service partner to offer motor car insurance and more

byBMPlus
March 22, 2023
1 minute read
Mark Saberola, General Manager of ValuePlus Auto Service (middle), and Justin Liu, Chairman of Mercantile Insurance (right), with Sonny Carubio (left) Cubao Branch Head, celebrate their exciting new partnership aimed at providing comprehensive automotive solutions to customers.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ValuePlus Auto Service, a leading automotive service provider, is excited to announce a new partnership with Mercantile Insurance, a top player in the insurance industry. With this collaboration, ValuePlus will begin offering motor car insurance and a range of similar products to its customers, positioning itself as a one-stop casa alternative and a comprehensive solution for car owners.

Mark Saberola, General Manager of ValuePlus Auto Service, is particularly excited about the partnership, as Mercantile Insurance is not only a strategic partner, but its chairman, Justin Liu, is also a loyal customer of ValuePlus.

Saberola remarks, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mercantile Insurance, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. This collaboration allows us to offer an even greater range of services and options to our customers, making ValuePlus the go-to choice for all their automotive aftersales needs.”

Justin Liu, Chairman of Mercantile Insurance, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership,
stating, “As a loyal customer of ValuePlus, I have always admired their dedication to providing top-notch auto services. Our partnership with ValuePlus is a natural fit, as it enables us to extend our insurance expertise to a wider range of customers while supporting ValuePlus in their mission to become a one-stop casa alternative.”

This collaboration is set to benefit both ValuePlus Auto Service and Mercantile Insurance customers, offering convenience, added value, and comprehensive solutions for all their automotive needs.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Saberola
ValuePlus Auto Service
0917-637-2085
mark@valueplusph.com
www.valueplusph.com

Mercantile Insurance
www.mercantile.ph

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

BOP swings to deficit in February

byCai U. Ordinario
March 22, 2023
Next Article

Lenovo highlighted in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 4th Year

byBMPlus
March 22, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Ultra-Clear photos with new HONOR X8a for only P10,990

Still not over with concerts not allowing professional cameras such as DSLRs? Well, the all-new HONOR X8a will leave you feeling like you just brought one with its 100 MP Ultra-Clear Camera! And up until March 24, you can avail of this new HONOR phone for pre-order at Php 10,990 and get a FREE HONOR Earbuds worth Php 1,590.

byBMPlus
March 22, 2023