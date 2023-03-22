Ling Nam’s new Signature Fried Chicken to be sold for P1 on March 23

Popular Chinese restaurant Ling Nam is launching its brand-new Signature Fried Chicken on March 23, 2023, making this well-loved meal by Filipinos available anytime they crave it.

“Fried chicken is widely regarded as a staple cuisine in Philippine culture, frequently enjoyed during celebratory occasions and readily available in numerous fast-food establishments. With the introduction of Ling Nam’s Signature Fried Chicken, we’re able to offer our customers something that they are already familiar with but at the same time, something that’s uniquely ours.” says Shaun Si, Chief Marketing Officer of the House of Fruitas.

Ling Nam’s Signature Fried Chicken has a lightly crisped flavorful skin that is complemented by its juicy and tender meat. The meat is well-marinated with a blend of spices to ensure that each bite is a mouthwatering experience. Served hot and always fresh, Ling Nam’s fried chicken will definitely leave you wanting for more.

Moreover, as a thank you for the customers who have supported the heritage restaurant for 72 years, guests can enjoy the new dish for only PhP 1 per order on launch day.

The Php 1 Signature Fried Chicken is available only at their Banawe St., Quezon City branch from 11:00 AM to 8:30 PM. A minimum of four adult dine-in guests must be present in the group to avail of the special price. The promo is not allowed for takeout, delivery, or split-tables.

Ling Nam, a House of Fruitas brand, started from humble beginnings in Binondo Manila in the 1950s. Over time, it has become a household name for Chinese food lovers in the Philippines because of its well-known dishes such as the hand-made Beef wonton noodles, dimsum and congee.

To know more about their deal, you may visit their official Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LingNamPH/.