LGBTQIA+ inclusion, safe spaces to be discussed in free webinar

March 22, 2023
2 minute read
Filipino researcher Gregorio “Gio” R. Caliguia III, who specializes on the history of gender and sexuality, discussed important points on how to create a safer Philippines for the LGBTQIA+ community in a free and public online lecture last March 21. Titled “Break Down The Walls,” the webinar sought to raise awareness on the different challenges currently faced by the members of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual or allied), as well as several tips on how to provide a more affirming environment for them.

He guided participants on how to understand the diverse sexual orientations and gender expressions, aiming to contribute to fostering a society that allows LGBTQIA+ peers to fully express themselves without judgment and discrimination.

Vital tools for better communication were also discussed, as well as significant insights on how be an ally who supports and advocates equal civil rights for all genders.

The event was hosted by the Office of the Vice President for Lasallian Mission and Student Life, Center for Inclusive Education and Best Buddies Benilde of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, in their mutual commitment to generate a culture of inclusion in Benilde and beyond.

Caliguia earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) and his Master of Arts in Philippine Studies at the Asian Center of the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Caliguia teaches History, Spanish Language and Philippine studies at the PUP. He is currently included in the historiography of the Philippine queer archive, with researches that touch on the intersections of historiography, art and sexuality in the Philippine context.

