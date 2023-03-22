Lenovo highlighted in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 4th Year

Lenovo has been listed in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year. The Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index framework tracks the progress of 418 companies, in 11 sectors and 45 countries around the world in women’s empowerment and equality in the workplace.

Across the five pillars used to rate the companies measured in the index, Lenovo scored particularly well with Lenovo Philippines having one of the highest gender equality ratios across Asia. The global service provider is committed to increasing female representation, with 63% of its executive leadership team currently comprised of women. Anna Abola, Commercial Marketing Manager at Lenovo Philippines, is one of them.

Abola’s three decades of solid marketing experience have taught her how diversity can be a competitive advantage for tech companies as it fosters innovation amidst a range of many different perspectives. “It is such an honor to be part of a team that values diversity and empowers both men and women to contribute to our mission of bringing Smarter Technology to all”, she shares. “A more diverse workplace has really encouraged us to look at things and approach them in different ways. This has been essential for Lenovo and our commitment to effectively respond to customer needs. Bringing these lived experiences together creates an impact on the business and culture of the company,” Abola concludes.

Despite discussions about gender diversity, numbers show that women remain underrepresented and often get discriminated against especially in a male-dominated industry like tech. Lenovo continues to challenge these stereotypes and achieve workforce parity by fostering an inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and building diverse systems through increased accountability and training.

Read more about Lenovo’s diversity and inclusion efforts in the most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report.