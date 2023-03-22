Lady Spikers wield broom vs NU ladies

DE LA SALLE University finally got one over National University (NU) with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-21 victory on Wednesday to sweep the first round eliminations of the University Athletic Association Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The victory didn’t only keep the Lady Spikers’ record clean in seven matches, but also snapped a four-match domination—all straight sets—by the reigning champion Lady Bulldogs in the previous season.

“I didn’t expect to go straight sets against them,” De La Salle interim coach interim head coach Noel Orcullo said. “My instructions to the girls was to merely stick to the plan.”

Mars Alba tossed 20 excellent sets for the Lady Spikers, who drew double-digit performances from Angel Canino (14 points with eight excellent receptions), Fifi Sharma (12 points on 10 attacks, one block and one ace) and Jolina Dela Cruz (11 points with 10 digs).

Mhicaela Belen was the lone NU player in double digits with 12 points she laced with nine receptions and seven digs.

Alyssa Solomon had eight points for NU, which dropped to a 7-2 won-lost card in a tie for second place with University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University, which beat University of the Philippines (UP), 25-18, 25-17, 25-23, to close its first-round campaign also on Wednesday.

Kate Santiago was outstanding for Adamson University with 16 points on 12 attacks, three blocks and a service ace.

Louie Romero made 18 excellent sets, while Trisha Tubu contributed seven points, Lorene Toring six and Lucille Almonte and Rizza Cruz five points each.

Alyssa Bertolano had 12 points and Steph Bustrillo and Abi Goc scored eight points for UP, which finished second to last with a 1-6 card ahead of winless University of the East.