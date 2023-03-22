Globe deploys booths for SIM registration

Globe has announced its participation in the ninth leg of the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) SIM registration assistance program from March 20 to 24, deploying booths in 58 locations across the country to help customers who may face registration difficulties.

By participating in the initiative, Globe demonstrates its commitment to delivering exceptional service to all its customers regardless of location, and ensuring they meet the government’s April 26 deadline.

“Our primary objective is to provide seamless connectivity to our customers. By establishing SIM registration booths across the country, we aim to streamline the registration process and make it hassle-free for everyone. We strongly advise our customers to take the opportunity to register at these booths so we can help them comply with the law and ensure uninterrupted connectivity services,” said Globe Channel Management Group Head Cleo Santos.

Customers can drop by Globe booths in the following locations to get the help they need to register their SIMs:

LUZON

Mountain Province

*March 23 – Paracelis (3rd Floor, Municipal/Multi-Purpose Building)

Ifugao

* March 24 – Alfonso Lista (Municipal Covered Court)

Ilocos Sur

* March 23 – Tagudin (3rd Floor, Tikanlu Hall, Tagudin Town Hall)

La Union

* March 24 – Sudipen (Municipal Covered Court)

Quirino

* March 23 – Aglipay (Municipal Gym, Brgy. San Leonardo)

* March 24- Diffun (Diffun Municipal Gymnasium, Barangay Bonifacio)

Pampanga

* March 24 – San Fernando (Giant Lantern Tourist and Information Center)

Nueva Ecija

* March 23 – Bongabon (Town Plaza, Brgy. Social)

* March 24 – Gabaldon (Municipal Covered Court)

Quezon

* March 23 – Cardona (Municipal Covered Court)

* March 24 – Binangonan (Ynares Covered Court)

Camarines Sur

* March 23 – Presentacion (Municipal Hall)

* March 24 – Caramoan (Municipal Hall)

VISAYAS

Aklan

* March 23 – Malinao (Covered Court)

* March 24 – Batan (Sports Complex)

Camotes

* March 23 – San Francisco (Western Covered Court)

* March 24 – Tudela (Civic Center, Southern Poblacion)

Negros Oriental

* March 23 – Dauin (Municipal Covered Court)

* March 24 – Valencia City (Municipal Gym)

Samar

* March 23 – Salcedo (In front of Municipal Hall)

MINDANAO

Zamboanga Sibugay

* March 23 – Imelda (Municipal Hall)

Zamboanga del Norte

* March 24 – Leon Postigo/Bacungan (Municipal Gym)

Misamis Oriental

* March 23 – Mambajao, Camiguin (Covered Court, Brgy Poblacion)

Bukidnon

* March 23 – Sumilao (Municipal Hall Lobby)

* March 24 – Manolo Fortich (Barangay Tangkulan Covered Court)

Davao de Oro

* March 23 – Monkayo (Municipal Dome)

* March 24 – Nabunturan (Municipal Gym)

Maguindanao

* March 23 – Aleosan (Public Terminal)

North Cotabato

* March 24 – Parang (Municipal Plaza)

Surigao del Norte

* March 23 – Malimono (Women’s Training and Development Center)

* March 24 – Sison (Municipal Gym)

To ensure a fast and hassle-free on-site registration process, customers are reminded to have their relevant information on hand, including their full name, date of birth, sex, address, government-issued ID with photo, and mobile number.

In addition to its participation in the NTC-led SIM registration, Globe earlier launched several on-ground initiatives to help make SIM registration convenient for customers. Its online platform (https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg) and the GlobeOne app are also available 24/7 for SIM registration.