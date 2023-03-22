Editorial Cartoon March 22, 2023

Singrow, an agri-genomics firm based in Singapore, announced last month that it was able to develop the world’s first climate-resilient strawberry (See, “ISAAA: Singaporean agri firm develops climate-resilient strawberry variety,” in the BusinessMirror, March 16, 2023). The novel strawberry variety can be grown in tropical climate, according to the company. Singrow said its goal in developing the variety is to make strawberries more affordable while reducing the environmental impact of its production.