Data-sharing deal vs laundering inked

SEVERAL government agencies agreed to share data lodged in their respective database to strengthen efforts against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced last Tuesday representatives of the SEC, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Philippine National Police and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. signed the agreement based on the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The agreement prompts the SEC to provide timely access to accurate and adequate information on beneficial ownership of entities to the BIR, PNP and the Pagcor.

The SEC collects beneficial ownership information from its regulated entities through SEC Memorandum Circular 15 (series of 2019). MC 15 amended the general information sheet to include beneficial ownership information. In 2020, the SEC issued MC 30 (series of 2020) expanding the collection of beneficial ownership data on foreign corporations.

The regulator also issued MC 1 (series of 2021) that provided the “Guidelines in Preventing the Misuse of Corporations for Illicit Activities through Measures Designed to Promote Transparency.” Last year, the SEC issued MC 10 (series of 2022), which increased penalties and imposes additional non-financial penalties for non-disclosure and false disclosure of beneficial ownership information, among others.

“Information gathered by the Commission through the aforementioned circulars play a vital role in identifying the natural person/s maintaining ultimate effective control of the corporation,” the SEC said.

Beneficial owners of a corporation are distinguished from legal owners, which are defined as natural or juridical persons who, in accordance with the law, own or has the controlling ownership interest over the corporation, or has the ability of taking relevant decisions within the corporation and imposing those resolutions.

The said agreement also seeks to protect personal and sensitive personal data by incorporating measures provided under Republic Act 10173 (Data Privacy Law of) and its implementing rules and regulations, as well as the pertinent circular issued by the National Privacy Commission Circular on data sharing between government agencies.