Camarines Norte ARBOs get motorized haulers from DAR

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced on Wednesday the distribution of motorized hauling vehicles to three agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) based in Daet, Camarines Norte.

The delivery service vehicles worth P170,000 each will be used to transport the groups’ agri-products to private buyers and consumers.

Through the service vehicles, the three cooperatives can expand their operations and increase the income of the farmer-members as well as the organization, Meralyn Bongais, DAR Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer said in a statement.

DAR facilitated the signing of the Trust Agreement and the certificate of turnover for the official receipt of equipment to the San Jose Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, the San Pascual Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (SPARBO), and the Brgy. Maisog Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (BMARBO).

The service vehicles were provided under the Sustainable Livelihood Support for Disaster Affected Areas and the Expanded Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty programs.

“This hauler will help us in transporting our products to the market, where we can sell them at a reasonable price. That is one of the many things we are grateful for. This would be a big help for agrarian reform beneficiaries like us,” said Marilyn Francisco, BMARBO officer.

BMARBO, a coconut producing organization, is also one of the organizations provided with a project under the Sustainable Livelihood Support for Disaster-Affected Areas for year 2023.

Francisco added they will also receive a startup kit that would allow them to establish a broiler production project providing additional income for their families.

Alicia Almacin, DAR chief for support services, said SPARBO’s rice trading business continues to generate significant gains, while SARA is fully involved in its profitable egg production venture.