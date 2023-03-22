BIR cites BARMM offices for tax payment

DAVAO CITY—The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) cited five ministry offices of the Bangsamoro government “for their exemplary support by paying the highest amount of withholding tax” for Revenue District 107 Cotabato City.

During kick-off ceremonies for the BIR Tax Campaign in Cotabato City, the BIR recognized the high tax payments made by the Office of the Chief Minister, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

Speaking on behalf of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Finance Minister Ubaida Pacasem said “the ‘Government of the Day’ is continuously working towards improving the tax collection process through digital transformation.”

“We believe that the cooperation between the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bangsamoro government will pave the way for a more efficient and effective tax system and we are also working towards creating a contextualized Bangsamoro Revenue Code that is reflective of the unique setup of the Bangsamoro,” Pacasem said.

He also vowed that the BARMM government would be creating a tax system “that is more efficient, transparent and equitable for all.”

“We recognize that taxes are a necessary obligation, but we also understand the importance of ensuring that the process is fair and reasonable, especially for the Bangsamoro,” Pacasem said.