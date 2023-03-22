BIR cites BARMM offices for tax payment

byManuel Cayon
March 22, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

DAVAO CITY—The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) cited five ministry offices of the Bangsamoro government “for their exemplary support by paying the highest amount of withholding tax” for Revenue District 107 Cotabato City.

During kick-off ceremonies for the BIR Tax Campaign in Cotabato City, the BIR recognized the high tax payments made by the Office of the Chief Minister, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education.

Speaking on behalf of BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, Finance Minister Ubaida Pacasem said “the ‘Government of the Day’ is continuously working towards improving the tax collection process through digital transformation.”

“We believe that the cooperation between the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bangsamoro government will pave the way for a more efficient and effective tax system and we are also working towards creating a contextualized Bangsamoro Revenue Code that is reflective of the unique setup of the Bangsamoro,” Pacasem said.

He also vowed that the BARMM government would be creating a tax system “that is more efficient, transparent and equitable for all.”

“We recognize that taxes are a necessary obligation, but we also understand the importance of ensuring that the process is fair and reasonable, especially for the Bangsamoro,” Pacasem said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Manuel Cayon
Manuel T. Cayon has written about Mindanao for national newspapers for more than two decades, mostly on conflict reporting, and on the political front. His stint with TODAY newspaper in the ’90s started his business reporting in Mindanao, continuing to this day with the BusinessMirror. The multiawarded reporter received a Biotechnology journalism award in January 2019, his third. A fellow of the US International Visitors’ Program Leadership in 2007 on conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution, Manuel attended college at the Mindanao State University and the Ateneo de Davao University.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

First Gen Hydro to use part of Pantabangan watershed

byLenie Lectura
March 22, 2023

Related Posts

Mergers and acquisitions on the rise

BACOLOD CITY—Financial services giant Morgan Stanley predicts that there will be increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the next two years globally. In its “2023 M&A Outlook” published last month, the Manhattan-based multinational investment management firm attributes the acceleration of deal-making to three factors: the growth in the private equity industry; the sophistication of corporate clients; and, the overall strength of corporate earnings.

byJoseph Araneta Gamboa
March 22, 2023