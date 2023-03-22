Austria, DICT, UP-NISMED, EURAXESS ASEAN launch PHL’s first ‘Women in STEAM’ summit

SEEKING to inspire and encourage more women to break barriers as they take the path toward “STEAM” learning and careers, the Austrian Embassy in Manila, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), University of the Philippines-National Institute for Science and Mathematics Education (UP-NISMED) as well as EURAXESS ASEAN successfully staged the “Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics” summit on March 8.

The summit was launched online in celebration of International Women’s Day and the United Nations’ International Day of Women and Girls in STEAM. It underscored the need and call for more equal opportunities for women in science and technology.

Present to signify their steadfast support for the need for more women to be involved in STEAM-related industries are women advocates and champions from government institutions, the diplomatic corps and the academe. Among them were Ambassador Johann Brieger of Austria, Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez of the UN, Executive Director Kristine Yuzon-Chaves of the Philippine Commission on Women, Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue of the DICT, and Dr. Sheryl Monterola who is UP-NISMED’s executive director.

Breaking stereotypes

IN his opening remarks, Brieger highlighted the role of arts and culture in addressing gender issues in science and technology, while promoting equal chances for the access of women and girls to STEAM education, careers and digital tools.

“We at the Austrian Embassy-Manila recognize and advocate the need for a high proportion of women in STEAM, so that old role models and stereotypes can finally be broken down,” Brieger bared. “It is my hope that through this summit, participation and visibility of girls and young women in future industries can be clearly strengthened.”

The ambassador disclosed that Austria shares with the Philippines the collective responsibility of increasing the number of women and girls in STEAM. The European country, he said, will continue to forge strong partnerships to educate, inspire, and empower women and the youth to develop their ideas, establish new network connections to achieve more creative freedom and professional advancement.

More to be done

IN his message of support, Gonzalez congratulated the proponents and partners of the program and at the same time, called for long-term change and for more role models for women, as the struggle for gender equality remains:

“The goal of the program, and our goal as an international-development community, is to get more girls and women interested, trained, graduated and employed in the future of work in [STEAM. Unfortunately, and despite the very best concerted efforts of the global community to engage more of them] in science and technology, the truth is that girls and women still remain underrepresented in these areas, so more clearly needs to be done.”

The virtual launch featured an engaging presentation and panel discussion by Engr. Susanne Supper who heads Austria’s Innovation Laboratory of Green Energy Lab, Austrian “impact entrepreneur” and Uptraded.com CEO Anna Greil, as well as Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue who is DICT’s undersecretary for ICT Development.

The summit brought together Austrian and Filipino women scientists, technologists, innovators, artists and entrepreneurs.