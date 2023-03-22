AUSTRALIA is embarking on a new chapter to deepen economic engagement with Southeast Asia.

I was recently appointed by Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese to lead a Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. This week I will be in Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam and the Philippines to listen to business and political leaders and hear their perspectives on ways Australia can work in partnership to bolster bilateral trade and investments.

In 2021 Australia’s two-way trade with Asean surpassed AUS$127 billion—nearly 14 percent of our overall trade. This is greater than that with Japan or the United States, but I am confident there is more we can do together.

In November 2022 President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said that nations cannot achieve economic progress alone.

We know that the number of middle-class households in Southeast Asia is expanding, following several decades of strong and sustained economic growth.

In the Philippines, Australia has built a strong reputation of being a supplier of quality products, technology and services. Over 300 Australian firms operate locally. They employ more than 44,000 Filipinos in the energy, business-process outsourcing, infrastructure, banking, telecommunications, and education sectors.

Australia has long been a trusted and reliable supplier of high-quality grain, meat, fruit and vegetables to Southeast Asia. In 2021 and 2022 Australian agricultural, fisheries and forestry trade with the region totaled AUS$20 billion.

We have invested in sustainable, resilient and productive agriculture as well as food systems, which pave the way for a strong future for these sectors to continue exporting to Asean.

In countries like the Philippines, rising incomes open opportunities for consumer-focused products and services. The fastest growth categories are set to be premium goods and services, plus nondiscretionary services including hotel and hospitality, catering, leisure and recreation. My country is well-placed to engage in these industries.

More broadly, Australia’s experience in the services sector provides further prospects for our countries in areas such as health, mining, finance and accounting.

There are already more than 2,000 Australian companies exporting to the Philippine market, mainly in the agri-food sector. Many Filipinos who have studied in Australia are coming back to create food-related start-up businesses.

Australia is also one of the top destinations for education and training, with an increasing influx of Filipino students choosing to study in Australia. In 2022 there were around 18,000 of them in Australia—the highest number in any given year since 2005.

People-to-people connections Australia shares with the region run deep. One in two compatriots are either born overseas, or have parents who were born overseas. Many are from our region.

The Philippines-born and Filipino communities are some of the fastest-growing in Australia, and are in our Top 5 migrant populations. Said Filipino-Australians provide deep contributions to Australian society, and a wealth of talent to further drive our economic links.

Our future economic growth with the region will depend on how we address trade and investment barriers, as well as ways we fulfill partnerships and opportunities. Diversification of such will be key to our shared future prosperity and economic security.

Both our countries have learned together and grown together as partners. This is only the beginning, and there is still untapped opportunity for us to unlock.

I invite interested stakeholders to share their knowledge on economic barriers and opportunities to help inform the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040. Submissions close on March 31, 2023.

For more information, visit www.dfat.gov.au/southeastasiaeconomicstrategy.