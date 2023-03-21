Sunlight Air launches Easy Shuttle service in San Vicente

San Vicente is steadily growing in fame as one of Palawan’s premier vacation destinations thanks to its unspoiled environments, pristine beaches, cool waters, and strong waves. However, more than that, it’s also considered as a more affordable entry point to El Nido, Palawan thanks to its proximity to the beloved location. To aid travelers who are looking to go to El Nido from San Vicente, Sunlight Air recently launched its van transfer services from San Vicente Airport last February 8, 2023.

While San Vicente is a worthy getaway location in its own right, it’s undeniable that some travelers use it as a gateway to the more popular destination of El Nido, which is only two hours away by van. However, it can sometimes be difficult to catch a ride to El Nido. To rectify this, Sunlight Air has begun to offer van transfers to its passengers who are looking to visit El Nido from San Vicente through the “Easy Shuttle” service. With the Easy Shuttle service, Sunlight Air passengers who fly to San Vicente can easily hitch a ride to El Nido for a fee of P784 per pax, per way with a required minimum of four passengers per group. To avail of the Easy Shuttle service, passengers need only visit http://sunlightair.ph/easy-shuttle. As only ten seats are available per flight, advanced bookings are required.

The Sunlight Air Easy Shuttle service was also considered to have launched at the perfect time as it comes only weeks after the airline relaunched its Manila to San Vicente flights last January 18, 2023 to coincide with the 2nd Paragua Surfing Competition, which in turn was held to further promote San Vicente as the Surfing Capital of Palawan.

Sunlight Air is a boutique airline based in Manila. The airline flies to select island destinations within the country such as Coron (Busuanga), Camiguin, San Vicente, and Siargao, with seasonal flights to Puerto Princesa and Boracay (Caticlan). Flights are exclusively chartered by Asia Pacific Travel.