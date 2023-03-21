Royce, G Lanterns stun foes, near Super League Pro finals

PAMPANGA teams Royce Hotel and G Lanterns sprung big surprises against tournament favorites Monday night to move within a win of the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup finals.

Joshua Flores scored 19 points and grabbed two rebounds as Pampanga Royce crushed defending champion Davao Occidental-Cocolife, 98-74, in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinals battle at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Jolo Mendoza chipped in 15 points spiked by four three-pointers, while Allen Liwag and Will Gozum added 12 and 10 points, respectively for Pampanga Royce, which could finish off the bewildered Tigers in Game 2 Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The G Lanterns, on the other hand, trounced erstwhile unbeaten San Juan, 93-83, in their own semifinal.

Game 3s, if necessary, will be played on Friday.

Six-foot-9 Justine Baltazar wound up with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds with four assists to lead the G Lanterns, while Louie Sangalang added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Archie Concepcion and Michael Galicia also had 12 and 11, respectively for the G Lanterns.