Reconciliation or not?

Beyond this honor, it becomes a mission to give BusinessMirror readers our perspective, thoughts and opinion on the political and economic conditions obtaining in the country.

Well, 21 days ago, the 24th of February, was a special non-working day throughout the country declared by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. a day ahead of the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

As we all know, February 25th fell on a Saturday. We were made to understand that the Proclamation by Mr. Marcos aims “to enable Filipinos to enjoy the benefits of holiday economics,” but stressed its point in the declaration the words “providing that the historical significance of the Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained.” That’s very reassuring for those sectors who might have thought that the present dispensation doesn’t consider February 25th as a momentous epoch in Philippine history.

Started by PGMA, holiday economics is good. With the long weekend, a lot of people, families, workers get some respite from work, rest, bond with family, travel to places of interest which add more to tourism revenues, and more money is spent on goods and services . These all contribute to the national productivity output. Hence, it is called holiday economics.

While PBBM didn’t physically set foot on the People Power Monument, he sent flowers instead as his gesture of oneness in spirit with the believers.

For sure, two major schools of thought might have come with that but it’s not the first time. It has some precedence because, notably, the previous Chief Executive, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, never showed up at the historical marker since assuming the Malacanan post up to the very end of his term.

What could be more significant on the 37th anniversary celebration of Edsa People Power Revolution, his first as President of the Republic, is that PBBM offered his hand of reconciliation. There is no better thing which should be put forward on a great day as the anniversary of a people’s uprising against a deposed regime. Bongbong recalled history, our turbulent times, the period of bitter division among Filipinos and proudly proclaimed “how we came out united and stronger as a nation.”

The reconciliation call of Marcos Jr. is something, indeed, very important in the short and long term for our country and people; however, it may be suspect and lacking—for some quarters, the EDSA bloc, the militants and, those in the opposing side, by keeping their stand, on their proposition as Bayan’s Renato Reyes chronically stresses, that “reconciliation can only happen when there is justice, that without meaningful recognition of the past abuses, how can there be genuine reconciliation?”

Well, despite monumental differences on many national important and crucial issues confronting us as a nation, we can move on and consider the call for reconciliation, among others, as a work in progress, worthy of being given the benefit of the doubt. Because as a nation of civilized, peaceful and happy people, we should work hard for the future of the next generation. And looking forward, it all depends on what we do now.

Absolutely, we cannot be sitting idly waiting for the guava to fall. Reconciliation, we must unite on, even as we let a thousand flowers bloom.