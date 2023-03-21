Reconciliation or not?

byBilly Andal
March 21, 2023
3 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

BEFORE anything else, The Bridge is pleased to commence this endeavor humbled by the trust and confidence of the people behind the ALC Media Group.

Beyond this honor, it becomes a mission to give BusinessMirror readers our perspective, thoughts and opinion on the political and economic conditions obtaining in the country.

Well, 21 days ago, the 24th of February, was a special non-working day throughout the country declared by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. a day ahead of the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution.

As we all know, February 25th fell on a Saturday. We were made to understand that the Proclamation by Mr. Marcos aims “to enable Filipinos to enjoy the benefits of holiday economics,” but stressed its point in the declaration the words “providing that the historical significance of the Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained.” That’s very reassuring for those sectors who might have thought that the present dispensation doesn’t consider February 25th as a momentous epoch in Philippine history.

Started by PGMA, holiday economics is good. With the long weekend, a lot of people, families, workers get some respite from work, rest, bond with family, travel to places of interest which add more to tourism revenues, and more money is spent on goods and services . These all contribute to the national productivity output. Hence, it is called holiday economics.

While PBBM didn’t physically set foot on the People Power Monument, he sent flowers instead as his gesture of oneness in spirit with the believers.

For sure, two major schools of thought might have come with that but it’s not the first time.  It has some precedence because, notably, the previous Chief Executive, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, never showed up at the historical marker since assuming the Malacanan post up to the very end of his term.

What could be more significant on the 37th anniversary celebration of Edsa People Power Revolution, his first as President of the Republic, is that PBBM offered his hand of reconciliation. There is no better thing which should be put forward on a great day as the anniversary of a people’s uprising against a deposed regime. Bongbong recalled history, our turbulent times, the period of bitter division among Filipinos and proudly proclaimed “how we came out united and stronger as a nation.”

The reconciliation call of Marcos Jr. is something, indeed, very important in the short and long term for our country and people; however, it may be suspect and lacking—for some quarters, the EDSA bloc, the militants and, those in the opposing side, by keeping their stand, on their proposition as Bayan’s Renato Reyes chronically stresses, that “reconciliation can only happen when there is justice, that without meaningful recognition of the past abuses, how can there be genuine reconciliation?”

Well, despite monumental differences on many national important and crucial issues confronting us as a nation, we can move on and consider the call for reconciliation, among others, as a work in progress, worthy of being given the benefit of the doubt. Because as a nation of civilized, peaceful and happy people, we should work hard for the future of the next generation. And looking forward, it all depends on what we do now.

Absolutely, we cannot be sitting idly waiting for the guava to fall. Reconciliation, we must unite on, even as we let a thousand flowers bloom.                             

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Billy Andal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

DOJ: Evidence points to Rep. Teves’ complicity in Degamo murder case

byJoel R. San Juan
March 21, 2023
Next Article

Jail CEOs of firms involved in oil spills

byBusinessMirror
March 21, 2023

Related Posts

Column box-Integrity Initiative
Read more
3 minute read

Empower the ethics of your workforce

A focus on ethics cuts through the “compliance clutter” to help employees understand and do the right thing. The need for compliance programs will never recede, of course; but when a company fosters a strong ethical climate, the compliance obligations it faces become much easier to manage. Still, empowered ethics is easier said than done.

byHenry J. Schumacher
March 21, 2023
Tax Law for Business | Atty. Irwin C. Nidea Jr.
Read more
3 minute read

Your right to privacy and BIR’s subpoena powers

Once upon a time, the BIR issued a revenue regulation (RR) that requires broker dealers to divulge personal information of their clients such as TIN, birthdate, and address. It anchored its directive from the Tax Code where the Commissioner may mandate anyone to reveal information necessary in the performance of his functions. The said RR is a test on how far the Commissioner can stretch this power. If upheld, the floodgates will be opened, and everyone’s personal information will be out in the cold.

byAtty. Irwin C. Nidea Jr.
March 21, 2023
Column box-John Mangun-Outside the Box
Read more
3 minute read

The 2023 cycle

From the 2014 movie “The Imitation Game,” millions became familiar with Alan Turing, broadly called “The Inventor of the Modern Computer.” However, as with most individuals who become “celebrities,” his quest for greater knowledge goes far beyond theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence.

byJohn Mangun
March 21, 2023