PSYO’s Easter concert ‘Risen,’ a rebirth of music and culture at Manila Cathedral

ON April 13, 6:30 pm, the Philippine Suzuki Youth Orchestra (PSYO) will take center stage inside one of Manila’s most iconic locations—the Manila Cathedral-Basilica—to perform a special Easter concert, titled Risen. This concert marks a historic moment for all—it marks the first youth orchestra to have been endorsed to play in Manila Cathedral, and it also happens on the eve of the installation of Msgr. Rolando R. dela Cruz as its new Rector.

PSYO is a training orchestra for young string instrumentalists aged nine and above with a wide repertoire that includes favorite pieces from the Baroque, Classical, and Romantic periods, as well as hits from contemporary music.

The concert seeks to honor Msgr. Dela Cruz’s vision for Manila Cathedral—that it becomes not only a place of worship but a center of music and culture, bringing in more people into its walls with beautiful melodies and inspirational performances from world-class musicians, such as Ryu Goto, a Japanese-American concert violinist who previously played with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) in 2018. It was the last orchestra that played in the cathedral.

Risen is set to be a spectacular performance, brimming with hope and new life, a perfect way to commemorate Easter. Through this concert, the PSYO brings an experience of captivating music and rebirth as they play classical music pieces from the Baroque and Classical periods as well as beautifully arranged contemporary pieces specifically for the Easter season—a theme that reflects revival on this joyous holiday.

“Music has always been an integral part of our faith,” says Msgr. Dela Cruz. “It is my vision to create a vibrant cultural atmosphere in our church where young minds can come together to appreciate music and faith.”

Concertmaster Theodore Julius Tan, the first-prize winner of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation (NAMCYA) in 2022, will be leading the group as they perform Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” and “Divertimento in D major,” among other familiar staples of the classical repertoire by Bach, Mozart and Handel. The concert will also feature dynamic pieces where special performances featuring PSYO’s principal musicians, the Spectrum Cello Quartet, and young vocalist Jamie Rose Ong, will take center stage. The orchestra’s pianists will also have a treat for early concertgoers who will get to be serenaded by pipe organ music as they enter the cathedral.

Risen is copresented by the PSYO and the Manila Cathedral, with the support of Intramuros Administration, dzFE 98.7, Crossover Radio Online and Prince Albert.

For ticket inquiries, message 0906-4311407 via Viber or visit bit.ly/3mrdp8c. The reception will be open from 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Choice of seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis.