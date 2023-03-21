Oil firms roll back fuel pump prices

byLenie Lectura
March 21, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Fuel pump prices are going down this week.

Oil firms announced Monday a hefty price rollback in petroleum products starting Tuesday morning.

Gasoline prices will be slashed by P1.20 per liter, diesel by P1.85 per liter and kerosene by P2 per liter. This was announced by Seaoil, Shell, PTT, Phoenix, Petron, Caltex, and Total.

The price adjustment takes effect at 6.a.m of March 21. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will implement the price rollback at 12:01 a.m. of Tuesday.

Last week, oil firms reduced diesel price by P0.10 per liter and P0.60 per liter for kerosene.

On the opposite, the price of gasoline has increased by P1.00 per liter. The DOE said these resulted to a year-to-date net decrease for diesel at P1.00/liter and kerosene at P1.65/liter. Gasoline on the other hand, has a net increase of P6.70/liter.

Oil firms adjust prices every week to reflect movements in the world oil market. The DOE said last week the price of MOPS diesel and kerosene have decreased by $0.70 per barrel, while MOPS gasoline has soared by about $2.10 per barrel.

The local oil industry uses MOPS, which is the daily average of all trading transactions between buyer and seller of petroleum products, as assessed and summarized by Standard and Poor’s Platts, a Singapore-based market wire service.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Meralco inks emergency power supply deal with two generators

byLenie Lectura
March 21, 2023

Related Posts