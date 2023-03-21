New youth-oriented series to debut soon

THE latest youth-oriented anthology series, Sparkle U promises to provide audiences a feel-good and heartwarming afternoon every weekend. The series features the good times and the struggles that Filipino youth are facing today in their teenage lives.

The show’s first installment, titled “#LikeforLike,” will soon be headlined by some of Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s most promising stars: Shayne Sava and Abdul Raman, together with Zephanie, Michael Sager, Roxie Smith, Anjay Anson, Lauren King, Vanessa Peña, and Princess Aliyah.

“#LikeforLike” follows the story of a 17-year-old wallflower, Bekang (Shayne), and three other mediocre teens: Sue (Zephanie), Marco (Michael) and Wado (Anjay). From being nobodies, they will suddenly become famous after rescuing the campus queen bee, Yazzi (Roxie), from a fire incident.

As their high school lives begin to change, the four teens must deal and adjust to their new status. They will be forced to act according to society’s expectations, especially now that they gained attention from more popular students and the anonymous Jen Z, a vlogger who reveals secrets and controversies inside the university.

Will Jen Z make or break the relationships these teenagers have with their friends, families, and even with themselves? Will their sudden fame be something good for them, or will it only harm their young minds?

Sparkle U is being shepherded under the supervision of GMA SVP for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, while the creative team is led by creative head for afternoon prime Dode Cruz, with Barry Gonzales as director. It will soon debut on GMA, with viewers overseas being able to watch this latest offering via GMA Pinoy TV.