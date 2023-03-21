Labor coalition sets filing of ₧530 wage hike petition

Workers and labor organizations under the banner of Unity for Wage Increase Now! (UWIN) are expected to file a P530 wage increase petition before the regional wage board in the National Capital Region (NCR) today, Tuesday.

In an advisory, UWIN said the increase would help raise the existing P570 minimum wage rate for non-agriculture workers in the region to P1,100.

It would allow minimum wage earners in NCR to cope with the impacts of rising prices of goods and services.

Fifteen local unions in NCR as well as eight national trade union federations and several other workers’ organizations back the UWIN petition.

If approved by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-NCR (RTWPB-NCR), the wage petition will help bring the minimum wage in Metro Manila close to UWIN’s proposed “family living wage requirement” of P1,161.

As of Monday afternoon, the RTWPB-NCR said it has only received the wage petition filed by the Kapatiran ng mga Unyon at Samahang Manggagawa (Kapatiran) last December.

Kapatiran is pushing for a P100 wage hike in NCR.

The RTWPB-NCR said the petition from Kapatiran is still under review.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) earlier announced it would also be filing its own wage petition in NCR after the country’s inflation rate slightly eased to 8.6 percent.

TUCP added it would submit its wage petition once it obtains the government’s first quarter inflation report.